Fundraising effort underway for teenager left with severe burns after White Island eruption

More than $3000 has been fund raised for 19-year-old tour guide seriously injured the White Island volcanic eruption.

Jake Milbank. Source: 1 NEWS

Jake Milbank, 19, was left with burns covering 80 per cent of his body.

Currently in intensive care at Middlemore Hospital, a family friend of the teenager has created a Givealittle page to help support his family.

Describing him as a "passionate, energetic young man, who has a love for anything ocean," Rebecca Holder who created the page said he was in his element when the tragedy occurred.

As of 1pm today more than $3,000 had been raised for Jake and his family with Ms Holder said anything raised will be used to help his family be by his side all the way through his recovery.