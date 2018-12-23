TODAY |

Fundraising effort to help Upper Hutt man achieve robotic arm dream hits $10k within a week

A young man raising money for a robotic arm says he's grateful for the generosity of donors so far.

In July a Givealittle page was set up for Blake Forbes-Gentle, 20, who has cerebral palsy, to raise money for an arm to be built for him by engineers at Otago Polytechnic.

So far $10,500 has been raised, of about $15,000 needed.

Mr Forbes-Gentle said the arm would allow him to not rely on his family as much as he did.

"Of course, I'd still need the help, but it would enable me to not need so much."

If he did get the arm it would mean he could feed himself, and do other day-to-day tasks.

His grandmother Marilyn Gentle said the donations so far had been amazing - hitting the $10,000 mark within a week.

Neither Blake nor his grandmother were expecting it to happen so quickly and Mr Forbes-Gentle thanks the public for their response.

The Givealittle page would remain open for donations until the end of March.

Blake Forbes-Gentle needs $15,000 for engineers at Otago Polytechnic to build him a robotic arm. Source: supplied
