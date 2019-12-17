Fundraising driver underway to bring some festive cheer to boy who lost mother in crash

An eight-year-old boy’s great aunts have asked the public for support this Christmas, after his mother was killed in a car crash last month.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Amber Renwick was on her way to collect her son Cyrus from McDonald's in Taihape where he was with his great aunt Diane Perfect, but never arrived.

Ms Perfect and Cyrus eventually went to look for her, thinking she might have a flat tyre, only to come across the cordoned-off crash site.

The young boy doesn’t know his father, and his maternal grandmother died just last year.

So his great Aunts have started a Givealittle page to help support Cyrus.

Ms Perfect told Seven Sharp he is holding up very well.

“He’s quite remarkable and he’s a very brave little boy, we’re trying to do the best we can for him,” she says.

“We thought it would be nice to get him some lovely things for Christmas and we’d like to thank everyone very much, everyone has been so kind and generous.”