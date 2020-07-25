TODAY |

Funding up for grabs for Aucklanders with big ideas to reduce waste

In a bid to empty its landfill by 2040, Auckland Council has set up a grant of $600,000 for waste reducing ideas from the public.

An Auckland marae which repurposes fish scraps to feed families in need has seen its output tripled. Source: 1 NEWS

The Waste Minimisation and Innovation Fund (WMIF) is using the funding from the waste levy to support projects from local iwi, education and community groups as well as businesses.

Applicants for this year’s grant have to be from the Auckland region and their project will have to make an impact to their area to get the funding.

The grants available are up to $50,000.

Last year Auckland marae Papatūānuku Kōkiri was given funding by the WMIF to help with their distribution of repurposed fish scraps to feed families in need.

Growing demand from families in need sees orders increase for fish scraps

It’s these type of projects the Auckand Council are wanting to fund to reach its ambitious zero waste in landfill target.

“Whether it’s a little funding to strengthen an already successful project, or a large boost to take a big idea to the next phase, we are excited to partner with you to reduce waste,” says Councillor Richard Hills, Chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee.

More than 400 projects have been funded since 2013 with over $4.3 million granted to these projects.

Applications are open from today until the end of September.

