Funding for initial stage of Lower Hutt's Melling Interchange transport project approved

Funding for the Melling transport improvements project in Lower Hutt has been approved for the initial stage by the New Zealand Transport Agency.

The Agency said in a statement today it has approved $5.6 million for consenting the project.

It comes after crowds of people gathered outside the interchange earlier this year desperate for the project to go ahead after the New Zealand Transport Authority, in April this year, pushed out a funding decision until 2028.

Hutt MP, Chris Bishop said via Twitter he is pleased with the decision but raised concerns about funding for construction costs. 

Successful implementation of the project will ease congestion on State Highway 2 and act as a flood barrier against the Hutt River.

The Melling transport improvements would replace the existing Melling intersection and road bridge with a new road bridge and grade separated interchange, connecting directly to Queens Drive.

The project also includes the relocation of Melling train station – connecting to the Lower Hutt CBD via a new walking and cycling bridge.


The $140 million Melling Interchange would ease congestion on State Highway 2. Source: 1 NEWS
