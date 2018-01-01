 

Funding boost for road safety improvements on Government's agenda for 2018

The Government says it will look this year at how it can increase funding for road safety improvements across the country to help cut the road toll.

Two fatalities in Tasman and Whangarei last night brought the number of deaths for 2017 to 380.
Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says the 380 deaths on the roads in 2017 is unacceptable.

"It is simply shocking to see so many people die on our roads. We know every one of these deaths has left a huge hole in the lives of family and friends," Ms Genter said.

She said the number of people dying on our roads has continued to increase over the past four years and making the roads safer will be a major priority for the Government in 2018.

"It will be obvious to many people driving this summer that the level of safety on many rural roads and even urban streets simply isn't good enough," Ms Genter said.

As a priority the Government has boosted road safety funding by $22.5 million to fix high-risk stretches of rural road around the country, she said.

"This is just the beginning. In 2018 the Government will look at how it can increase and prioritise funding for road safety improvements across the country."

Ms Genter said she also intends to hold a road safety summit early this year so she can hear directly from councils about opportunities for improving road safety.

