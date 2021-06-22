Fund of $200k for tornado-hit Papatoetoe not enough — councillor

A $200,000 fund for those affected by the Papatoetoe tornado will do little to address the real costs residents face, an Auckland councillor says.

The aftermath of yesterday's tornado in Papatoetoe, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

By Stephen Forbes, Local Democracy Reporter

Efeso Collins, a councillor for the Manukau ward, said it will be a “terrifying” ordeal for many families to work out how to repair their homes.

“A number of people I spoke to were uninsured and worried about their homes and immediate futures,” Collins said.

“I’m grateful to the Crown for its financial support but I think this amount of $200,000 will be the tip of the iceberg when measuring the real costs whānau face.”

Efeso Collins Source: Local Democracy Reporting

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced the establishment of the Mayoral Relief Fund on Tuesday to help those impacted by Saturday’s tornado, which damaged hundreds of homes and left a person dead.

“The fund is in addition to other support that people may qualify for through the Ministry of Social Development,” Goff said.

“It will be administered by the council and will help those in need as an interim measure until they can get back on their feet and access other forms of assistance.”

Auckland Council and the Government have contributed $100,000 each towards the fund.

When asked if it will cover the cost of property damage, a spokesperson from the mayor’s office said applications would be assessed on a case by case basis, but priority would be given to essential items.

They said it was too soon to say if it will need to be expanded beyond the current $200,000 budget due to the scale of the damage in Papatoetoe.

A fact sheet on the fund says it will pay for essential items such as food, clothing, bedding, utilities, and accommodation costs not already provided through other agencies.

It will also pay for extra costs incurred as a direct result of the tornado, including those associated with family, or personal crises and outstanding invoices.

Papatoetoe resident Carissa Carter said $200,000 doesn’t sound like a lot, but she hopes it goes to those most affected by Saturday’s events.

She and her partner are still cleaning up their Fitzroy St property. The roof of the house was damaged in the tornado and their fence was wrecked, but she said they don’t need any support from the council or Government.

“If both of us were off work because of it, or we had a small business, then I could understand putting in a claim,” Carter said.

“But we’re the lucky ones. Our situation is under control and we’ve got insurance.”

In a statement, acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi said Mayoral Relief Funds are an additional way to provide help to communities after an emergency.

“Local communities and councils are well-placed to know exactly what they need so this funding can be used, for example, to meet the needs of affected families and individuals, community organisations or marae,” he said.

“It’s generally not intended as a replacement for insurance and costs covered by other funding sources."

He said the funds are in addition to other support that may be available from other agencies such as the Ministry of Social Development.

When asked if the fund may need to be expanded, he said the Government is closely monitoring the situation to see what further support might be needed.

The Ministry of Social Development's regional director for south Auckland Nephi Baucke said people affected by the tornado may be able to get a Civil Defence payment from Work and Income.

The payments are designed to help cover accommodation costs and loss of income if someone is unable to work, as well as clothing and bedding if they have been damaged or destroyed in a natural disaster.

Baucke said the payments do not cover property damage.