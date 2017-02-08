'Fun police' swing into action against Auckland family's swing outside front gate

The "fun police" have swung into action against a swing which an Auckland family put up on a tree outside their gate.

Auckland Council issued a notice to the family stating, "in the interest of public safety, please remove the swing".

Seven Sharp wondered why "the swing police" are ignoring other swings in the same area.

Reporter Tim Wilson said apparently a neighbour had complained about the swing in question, but neighbours he spoke to said it wasn't them.

"I don't know who complained," one neighbour said.

"There's swings all around the neighborhood," she said.

Nearby neighbour Steve Wasp didn't complain either, because the council had already made him take down his swing.

"I'm a father, I look after my children. So of course it's going to be safe," he said.

Wilson found another swing "not three minutes walk away", and several others as well as a tree house.

A young girl said it's fun on the swings and she can "be free on them", while another youngster described the council order as "stupid" and another pleaded "keep the swing!"