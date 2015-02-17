TODAY |

Fullers to pay $448,000 over Devonport wharf crash

Ferry operator Fullers has been fined $86,000 and ordered to spend $300,000 on improving health and safety.

Damage to a Fullers Ferry at Devonport's wharf.

Maritime New Zealand took the company, which operates ferries around Auckland, to court after one of its ferries crashed into Devonport's Victoria Wharf in 2017, injuring a passenger.

At today's sentencing in Auckland District Court, Judge Nicola Mathers fined the company $86,000, and ordered it to pay $62,000 in reparation to the injured woman.

Judge Mathers also included a project order requiring Fullers to complete health and safety improvements worth $300,000 at its own cost.

The 2017 crash followed a 2015 crash into the same wharf, injuring 19 people. The Auckland ferry company was fined $40,000 and ordered to pay $90,000 reparations in May 2017 over that crash.

