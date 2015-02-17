Fullers to pay $130,000 after passengers injured when ferry slammed into Auckland wharf

Auckland ferry company Fullers has been hit with penalties of $130,000 after at least 19 passengers were injured when a ferry slammed into a wharf at Devonport over two years ago.

The company pleaded guilty to a charge laid by Maritime New Zealand under the Health and Safety in Employment Act that it failed to take all practical steps to ensure no action or inaction by an employee harmed any other person.

The ferry Kea collided with Victoria wharf at Devonport on February 17 2015 and in Auckland District Court today Fullers was fined $40,000 and ordered to pay reparations of $90,000.

Maritime NZ Regional Compliance Manager, Northern, Neil Rowarth said while the company had identified problems with the vessel’s digital control system, it had failed to adequately manage the risk to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

A new control system installed on the Kea in October 2104 was designed to allow the master to control the vessel from four separate stations on the bridge.

But faults were identified with the system when transferring control between stations in the system’s automatic mode of operation.

On the day of the incident, the master attempted to transfer control between stations, but this was unsuccessful and the master lost control of one of the vessel’s thrusters and it hit the wharf at a speed of approximately 13 km/h.

Because bench seating on the main deck of the vessel was not secured, the impact with the wharf caused the seating to topple forward, landing on some passengers.