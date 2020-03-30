TODAY |

Full video: Jacinda Ardern reveals when New Zealand will change Covid-19 alert levels, from 4pm

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce when Alert Level 4 will be lifted at her weekly post-Cabinet briefing, from 4pm.

New Zealand’s Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown will lift midnight April 27, PM announces

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will appear alongside the Prime Minister.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
