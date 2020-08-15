Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins give Covid-19 update for August 15

Ministry of Health Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there are seven new Covid-19 cases which have been confirmed in the community today.

Six of those cases are linked to the intial Auckland cluster, while the one other case is still under investigation.

Today marks the fourth day of the second wave of Alert Level 3 conditions across Auckland, and Level 2 across the rest of New Zealand.

A total of 13 new cases were confirmed yesterday, made up of 12 confirmed cases and one probable case.