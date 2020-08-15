TODAY |

Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins give Covid-19 update for August 15

Source:  1 NEWS

Ministry of Health Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there are seven new Covid-19 cases which have been confirmed in the community today.

Make sure you stay ahead of the latest news, both nationwide and internationally, from the 1 NEWS team. Source: 1 NEWS

Six of those cases are linked to the intial Auckland cluster, while the one other case is still under investigation.

Today marks the fourth day of the second wave of Alert Level 3 conditions across Auckland, and Level 2 across the rest of New Zealand.

A total of 13 new cases were confirmed yesterday, made up of 12 confirmed cases and one probable case.

Watch the full video.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:31
Seven new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today
2
University of Auckland student tests positive for Covid-19
3
Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins give Covid-19 update for August 15
4
US President Donald Trump's 'seriously ill' brother hospitalised
5
Health alert issued after person who visited tourist attractions contracts Covid-19
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Health alert issued after person who visited tourist attractions contracts Covid-19

Surge in ticket sales before Lotto's must-win $50 million Powerball draw
08:29

Home learning resumes on TVNZ Duke

Jetstar halts all domestic NZ flights until end of Level 3 Lockdown