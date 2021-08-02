TODAY |

Full video: Ardern announces quarantine-free travel to NZ for some RSE workers

Source:  1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern announced that RSE workers from three Pacific nations will be able to travel to New Zealand quarantine-free in this week's post-Cabinet media briefing.

Quarantine-free travel for Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu RSE workers

Watch the full briefing in the video above.

