Full video: Ardern announces quarantine-free travel to NZ for some RSE workers • Source: 1 NEWS Jacinda Ardern announced that RSE workers from three Pacific nations will be able to travel to New Zealand quarantine-free in this week's post-Cabinet media briefing. Make sure you stay ahead of the latest news, both nationwide and internationally, from the 1 NEWS team. Source: 1 NEWS Quarantine-free travel for Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu RSE workers Watch the full briefing in the video above. New Zealand Politics