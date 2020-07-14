Full statement: Todd Muller steps down as leader of National Party - 'I am not the best person' for the job

In a shock announcement this morning, after less than two months in the job Todd Muller has announced he is to resign as leader of the National Party. Here is is full statement:

National's former leader Todd Muller Source: Getty

I have taken time over the weekend to reflect on my experience over the last several weeks as Leader of the Opposition.

It has become clear to me that I am not the best person to be Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the New Zealand National Party at this critical time for New Zealand.

It is more important than ever that the New Zealand National Party has a leader who is comfortable in the role.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The role has taken a heavy toll on me personally, and on my family, and this has become untenable from a health perspective.

For that reason I will be stepping down as Leader effective immediately.

Michelle and Todd Muller Source: Sunday

I intend to take some time out of the spotlight to spend with family and restore my energy before reconnecting with my community.

I look forward to continuing to serve as a loyal member of the National Party team and Member of Parliament for Bay of Plenty.

I will not be making any further comment.