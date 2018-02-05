 

Full speech: Jacinda Ardern addresses crowd from Waitangi's upper marae

Ardern is the first female Prime Minister to speak from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.
Source: 1 NEWS

The reality TV star and partner Travis Scott welcomed their baby girl on February 1.

Watch as Kylie Jenner shares intimate first moments with infant daughter

A MetService map showing the area of a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued on February 5 2018.

Severe storms possible this afternoon in Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty

The NZ First MP holds an annual Waitangi party which goes heavy on the seafood.

'Completely lost on me' – Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy means she missed out on Shane Jones' seafood spread

Police car generic.

Man facing murder charge after 16-year-old female found dead in Dunedin

Raw: Footage released of Uma Thurman’s frightening car crash on set of Kill Bill

Watch: Uma Thurman's crash during Kill Bill filming the studio didn't want to release

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

The Prime Minister says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

'Protest won't bother me' – Jacinda Ardern upbeat ahead of historic Waitangi address

The PM says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

Mike Daisley says people should be very cautious, as rivers in New Zealand can rise and flow very quickly.

'Wait it out' - caution urged after tragic drowning of teens in swollen West Auckland river

New Zealand rivers can rise fast, the Mountain Safety Council says, and even knee-deep water can prove deadly.

Only seven survivors have been found and family members have attended a church service in Auckland.

Opinion: How many more preventable disasters do we need to see in the Pacific?

1 NEWS Pacific correspndent Barbara Dreaver says the Kiribati ferry disaster again shows resources for domestic shipping and ferry services are appalling in the Pacific.

Two teenage boys swimming with three others were swept away and drowned.

Watch: 'It was a miracle' - intensive care paramedic describes difficult Waitakere rescue operation

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crewman Russell “Rusty” Clark says survivors were lucky to escape a swollen river.


 
