The full New Year's Honours list

DAME COMPANIONS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT (DNZM):

Adams says her New Year’s Honour recognises her for who she is as a person and "not just the muscles".

Valerie Adams, Auckland
For services to athletics

Georgina Kingi, Hastings
For services to Maori and education

Fran Wilde, Wellington
For services to the state and the community

KNIGHTS COMPANION OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT (KNZM):

Richard Faull, Auckland
For services to medical research

Brian Roche, Wellington
For services to the state and business

Toke Talagi, Niue
For services to Niue

David Williams, Auckland
For services to international law and international arbitration

COMPANIONS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT (CNZM):

John Burrows, Christchurch
For services to the State

Marion Frater, Wellington
For services to the judiciary

Phil Goff, Auckland
For services as a Member of Parliament

David Howman, Wellington
For services to sport

Mary Kamo, Banks Peninsula
For services to the welfare of prisoners

Patrick Keane, Auckland
For services to the judiciary

Murray Luxton, Wellington
For services to the dairy industry

Iain Rennie, Wellington
For services to the State

Paul Rose, Hamilton
For services to ophthalmology and optometry

Mike Stanley, Auckland
For services to sport

OFFICERS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT (ONZM):

Richard Aitken, Auckland
For services to business and engineering

Naomi Ballantyne, Auckland
For services to the insurance industry

Roger Bridge, Christchurch
For services to business and philanthropy

Cameron Brown, Auckland
For services to triathlon

Kelvin Coe, Leeston
For services to local government

Vi Cottrell, Kaiapoi
For services to Trade Aid and the Fair Trade movement

Stuart Crosby, Papamoa
For services to local government

Peter Diessl, Wellington
For services to music and philanthropy

Beverley Duff, Wellington
For services to women and education

Roland Ellis, Dannevirke
For services to local government

John Fiso, Wellington
For services to sport, education and the Pacific community

Peter Garden, Wanaka
For services to aviation and conservation

Jenny Gill, Auckland
For services to philanthropy

John Harrington, Christchurch
For services to youth

Terence Hatch, Pukekohe
For services to horticulture

Durham Havill, Hokitika
For services to local government, business and the community

Professor Robert Jahnke, Palmerston North
For services to Maori art and education

Justine Kidd, Takapau
For services to the dairy industry and equestrian sport

Peter Kiely, Auckland
For services to New Zealand's interests in the Pacific and the law

Glenn Leach, Whitianga
For services to tourism and local government

Annette Main, Whanganui
For services to local government

Donald McRae, Ottawa, Canada
For services to the state and international law

David Mitchell, Pegasus
For services to education

Robin Murphy, Waimate
For services to land and water management

Tihi Nobel, Hawera
For services to Maori

Barrie Osborne, California, USA
For services to the film industry

Ranjna Patel, Auckland
For services to health and the Indian community

Laurance Paterson, Gore
For services to the beef industry

Ross Paterson, Tauranga
For services to local government

Linda Penno, Christchurch
For services to women's health and reproductive rights

Simon Perry, Hamilton
For services to sport and philanthropy

Leanne Pooley, Auckland
For services to documentary filmmaking

Rerekohu Robertson, Waipukurau
For services to Maori

Libby Robins, Dunsandel
For services to children's welfare

Catherine Russell, Christchurch
For services to health and governance

Gaylene Sciascia, Porirua
For services to dance

Charles Shadbolt, Christchurch
For services to the fishing industry and philanthropy

Bruce Sheppard, Auckland
For services to business

Neil Sinclair, South Waikato
For services to local government

Alistair Sowman, Blenheim
For services to local government

Adrienne Staples, Featherston
For services to local government

Bruce Stewart, Milton
For services to the community and the construction industry

Keith Taylor, Wellington
For services to the State

Geoffrey Thorpe, Gisborne
For services to the wine industry

Sarah Trotman, Auckland
For services to business and the community

Vanessa van Uden, Queenstown
For services to local government

Anne Wilkinson, Hamilton
For services to people with disabilities

HONORARY OFFICERS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT

Gad Propper, Israel
For services to New Zealand-Israel relations

MEMBERS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT:

Alison Ballance, Wellington
For services to natural history, filmmaking and broadcasting

Lisa Bates, Auckland
For services to the arts and philanthropy

Raylene Bates, Mosgiel
For services to sport, particularly athletics

Ivan Batistich, Kaiapoi
For services to health and innovation

Eleanor Baxter, Wairoa
For services to conservation and sustainable food production

Jacqueline Bay, Auckland
For services to science and education

Marion Blake, Wellington
For services to people with mental health and addiction issues

Ross Brown, Taupo
For services to education

Stuart Brown, Hamilton
For services to children's health

Peter Burling, Tauranga
For services to sailing

Phillip Burrows, Melbourne
For services to hockey

Murray Chandler, Auckland
For services to chess

Lisa Choegyal, Kathamandu, Nepal
For services to New Zealand-Nepal relations

Reuben Collier, Rotorua
For services to the television industry and Maori

Jillian Corkin, Mangawhai
For services to education

Lyall Daines, Blenheim
For services to rugby

Derek Doddington, Christchurch
For services to theatre

Alan Dormer, Auckland
For services to the law

Karen Fifield, Wellington
For services to business and animal welfare

Derek Firth, Auckland
For services to arbitration and education

Robert Fischer, Hamilton
For services to road safety and the community

Katie Glynn, Auckland
For services to hockey

Paula Green, Auckland
For services as a poet and to literature

Anna Grimaldi, Dunedin
For services to athletics

Madeline Gunn, Auckland
For services to education

Susan Guy, Napier
For services to the New Zealand Police and youth

Darrin Haimona, Waharoa
For services to Maori and the arts

Bernadette Hall, Amberley
For services to literature

Caroline Herewini, Porirua
For services to women

John Heyes, Auckland
For services to education

Robyn Hickman, Invercargill
For services to education

Anthony Hill, Queenstown
For services to the community, disability sport and health

Katherine Horan, Wellington
For services to Paralympic sport

Nikita Howarth, Cambridge
For services to swimming

John Howat, Lower Hutt
For services to shooting sports

Hewitt Humphrey, Wellington
For services as a broadcaster and to the community

John Hyndman, Kaiapoi
For services to health and innovation

Lyndsay James, Auckland
For services to people with cancer

Chunli Li, Auckland
For services to table tennis

Huei Min Lim, Auckland
For services to New Zealand-Asia relations and governance

Judith Macready, Auckland
For services to hospice care

Liam Malone, Nelson
For services to athletics

Anthony Mann, Wellington
For services to literature and drama

Donald McDonald, Havelock North
For services to rowing

Terence McNamara, Auckland
For services to the arts

Terry Parkes, New Plymouth
For services to the arts, business and the community

Owen Pickles, Chatham Islands
For services to local government

Tangiwai Ria, Gisborne
For services to Maori performing arts and the community

Susan Robinson, Hastings
For services to the New Zealand Police and youth

Nahusita Selupe, Auckland
For services to education and Maori and Pacific communities

Elizabeth Sinclair, Waikanae
For services to the State

Benesia Smith, Christchurch
For services to the State

Desmond Smith, Dunedin
For services to rugby and the community

John Takarangi, Palmerston North
For services to Maori

Rima Te Wiata, Auckland
For services to film and television

Keith Thompson, Feilding
For services to veterinary pathology

Blair Tuke, Auckland
For services to sailing

Alison Wilkie, Christchurch
For services to health and education

Lynda Williams, Auckland
For services to women's health

Jason Wynyard, Auckland
For services to the sport of wood chopping

HONORARY MEMBERS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT:

Jae-chul Kim, Seoul, Korea
For services to New Zealand-South Korea relations

Hiroshi Masumoto, Chiba, Japan
For services to New Zealand-Japan relations and music

William Randall, Auckland
For services to museum governance

COMPANIONS OF THE QUEEN'S SERVICE ORDER (QSO):

Alastair Bisley, Wellington
For services to the State

Charles Blackie, Papakura
For services to the judiciary and the community

Joel Bolton, Nelson
For services to music

Richard McElrea, Christchurch
For services as a coroner and to Antarctic heritage

Diane Vivian, Auckland
For services to seniors and youth

Celia Wade-Brown, Wellington
For services to local government

THE QUEEN'S SERVICE MEDAL (QSM):

Janet Affleck, Gore
For services as an Ambulance Officer

Bryan Barker, Morrinsville
For services to the community

Lyall Beuth, Ohope
For services to the community

Basil Brooker, Hastings
For services to music

John Cawston, Rotorua
For services to people with Multiple Sclerosis

Nicky Christie, Wellington
For services to the Greek community

Vic Claude, Christchurch
For services to the care of children

Neville Cowles, Oamaru
For services to music

Alice Doorbar, Waitara
For services to health and Maori

Maurice Doughty, Mangawhai
For services to the New Zealand Fire Service

Ngaire Duke, Dunedin
For services to the community

Janette Falconer, Orewa
For services to children with cancer

Warren Feek, Matamata
For services to the New Zealand Fire Service

Kevin Geddes, Ashburton
For services to agriculture and the community

Claire Gianotti, Taupo
For services to people with disabilities and the community

Kerri Graham, Lower Hutt
For services to youth

Kiri Gray, Cambridge
For services to the community

Geoff Harrow, Christchurch
For services to mountaineering and conservation

Siu Kai Haslam, Levin
For services to the Chinese community and horticulture

David Hosking, Te Kauwhata
For services to the community

Sandra Ibbotson, Napier
For services to the community

Jim Jefferies, Palmerston North
For services to local government, theatre and business

Bruce Johnston, Wellington
For services to Scouting and the community

Paul Kay, Te Awamutu
For services to polo

Lynn Lamb, Masterton
For services to equestrian sport

Graham Leslie, Christchurch
For services to education

Lois Livingston (deceased), Hamilton
For services to local government and the arts

Murray Loewenthal, Otorohanga
For services to health and the community

Paul Lyall, Levin
For services to the New Zealand Fire Service

Catherine Macdonald, Gisborne
For services to music

John May, Lower Hutt
For services to the New Zealand Fire Service and the community

Karen May, Cambridge
For services to the community

Frank McGuire, Blackball
For services to the New Zealand Fire Service

Rosemary McKay, Levin
For services to athletics and the community

Maata McManus, Hamilton
For services to Maori and health

Margot McRae, Auckland
For services to heritage preservation

Shirley Miles, Nelson
For services to charity fundraising

George Ngatai, Auckland
For services to Maori and the community

Arthur Pacey, Blenheim
For services to rugby and the community

Gerty Purcell, Katikati
For services to youth and outdoor education

Frances Randle, Taihape
For services to senior citizens and the community

Thomas Roper, Tauranga
For services to the community

Peter Rutherford, Thames
For services to people with disabilities

Rasy Sao, Christchurch
For services to the Cambodian community

Rosemary Scully, Dunedin
For services to people with intellectual disabilities

Margaret Spring, Matamata
For services to governance and health

Barbara Stewart, Rotorua
For services to youth and education

Reverend Peter Sykes, Auckland
For services to the community

Gilbert Timms, Palmerston North
For services to agriculture and the community

Rita Toko, Whakatane
For services to Maori and education

Alan Trott, Ashburton
For services to horticulture

Reverend Pelu Tuai, Auckland
For services to the Pacific community

Doreen Tucker, Dunedin
For services to netball

John Webster, Oamaru
For services to irrigation and the community

Eric Weir, Waverley
For services to the community

Helen Willberg, Lower Hutt
For services to music

Dorothy-Anne Wilson, Opotiki
For services to the arts and the community

Peter Yarrell, Picton
For services to sport

Wally Yovich, Whangarei.
For services to the community

THE NEW ZEALAND DISTINGUISHED SERVICE DECORATION:

Graham Ross Hickman, Burnham
For services to the New Zealand Defence Force and brass bands

