The full New Year's Honours list

Source:NZN
DAME COMPANIONS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT (DNZM):
Valerie Adams, Auckland
For services to athletics
Georgina Kingi, Hastings
For services to Maori and education
Fran Wilde, Wellington
For services to the state and the community
KNIGHTS COMPANION OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT (KNZM):
Richard Faull, Auckland
For services to medical research
Brian Roche, Wellington
For services to the state and business
Toke Talagi, Niue
For services to Niue
David Williams, Auckland
For services to international law and international arbitration
COMPANIONS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT (CNZM):
John Burrows, Christchurch
For services to the State
Marion Frater, Wellington
For services to the judiciary
Phil Goff, Auckland
For services as a Member of Parliament
David Howman, Wellington
For services to sport
Mary Kamo, Banks Peninsula
For services to the welfare of prisoners
Patrick Keane, Auckland
For services to the judiciary
Murray Luxton, Wellington
For services to the dairy industry
Iain Rennie, Wellington
For services to the State
Paul Rose, Hamilton
For services to ophthalmology and optometry
Mike Stanley, Auckland
For services to sport
OFFICERS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT (ONZM):
Richard Aitken, Auckland
For services to business and engineering
Naomi Ballantyne, Auckland
For services to the insurance industry
Roger Bridge, Christchurch
For services to business and philanthropy
Cameron Brown, Auckland
For services to triathlon
Kelvin Coe, Leeston
For services to local government
Vi Cottrell, Kaiapoi
For services to Trade Aid and the Fair Trade movement
Stuart Crosby, Papamoa
For services to local government
Peter Diessl, Wellington
For services to music and philanthropy
Beverley Duff, Wellington
For services to women and education
Roland Ellis, Dannevirke
For services to local government
John Fiso, Wellington
For services to sport, education and the Pacific community
Peter Garden, Wanaka
For services to aviation and conservation
Jenny Gill, Auckland
For services to philanthropy
John Harrington, Christchurch
For services to youth
Terence Hatch, Pukekohe
For services to horticulture
Durham Havill, Hokitika
For services to local government, business and the community
Professor Robert Jahnke, Palmerston North
For services to Maori art and education
Justine Kidd, Takapau
For services to the dairy industry and equestrian sport
Peter Kiely, Auckland
For services to New Zealand's interests in the Pacific and the law
Glenn Leach, Whitianga
For services to tourism and local government
Annette Main, Whanganui
For services to local government
Donald McRae, Ottawa, Canada
For services to the state and international law
David Mitchell, Pegasus
For services to education
Robin Murphy, Waimate
For services to land and water management
Tihi Nobel, Hawera
For services to Maori
Barrie Osborne, California, USA
For services to the film industry
Ranjna Patel, Auckland
For services to health and the Indian community
Laurance Paterson, Gore
For services to the beef industry
Ross Paterson, Tauranga
For services to local government
Linda Penno, Christchurch
For services to women's health and reproductive rights
Simon Perry, Hamilton
For services to sport and philanthropy
Leanne Pooley, Auckland
For services to documentary filmmaking
Rerekohu Robertson, Waipukurau
For services to Maori
Libby Robins, Dunsandel
For services to children's welfare
Catherine Russell, Christchurch
For services to health and governance
Gaylene Sciascia, Porirua
For services to dance
Charles Shadbolt, Christchurch
For services to the fishing industry and philanthropy
Bruce Sheppard, Auckland
For services to business
Neil Sinclair, South Waikato
For services to local government
Alistair Sowman, Blenheim
For services to local government
Adrienne Staples, Featherston
For services to local government
Bruce Stewart, Milton
For services to the community and the construction industry
Keith Taylor, Wellington
For services to the State
Geoffrey Thorpe, Gisborne
For services to the wine industry
Sarah Trotman, Auckland
For services to business and the community
Vanessa van Uden, Queenstown
For services to local government
Anne Wilkinson, Hamilton
For services to people with disabilities
HONORARY OFFICERS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT
Gad Propper, Israel
For services to New Zealand-Israel relations
MEMBERS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT:
Alison Ballance, Wellington
For services to natural history, filmmaking and broadcasting
Lisa Bates, Auckland
For services to the arts and philanthropy
Raylene Bates, Mosgiel
For services to sport, particularly athletics
Ivan Batistich, Kaiapoi
For services to health and innovation
Eleanor Baxter, Wairoa
For services to conservation and sustainable food production
Jacqueline Bay, Auckland
For services to science and education
Marion Blake, Wellington
For services to people with mental health and addiction issues
Ross Brown, Taupo
For services to education
Stuart Brown, Hamilton
For services to children's health
Peter Burling, Tauranga
For services to sailing
Phillip Burrows, Melbourne
For services to hockey
Murray Chandler, Auckland
For services to chess
Lisa Choegyal, Kathamandu, Nepal
For services to New Zealand-Nepal relations
Reuben Collier, Rotorua
For services to the television industry and Maori
Jillian Corkin, Mangawhai
For services to education
Lyall Daines, Blenheim
For services to rugby
Derek Doddington, Christchurch
For services to theatre
Alan Dormer, Auckland
For services to the law
Karen Fifield, Wellington
For services to business and animal welfare
Derek Firth, Auckland
For services to arbitration and education
Robert Fischer, Hamilton
For services to road safety and the community
Katie Glynn, Auckland
For services to hockey
Paula Green, Auckland
For services as a poet and to literature
Anna Grimaldi, Dunedin
For services to athletics
Madeline Gunn, Auckland
For services to education
Susan Guy, Napier
For services to the New Zealand Police and youth
Darrin Haimona, Waharoa
For services to Maori and the arts
Bernadette Hall, Amberley
For services to literature
Caroline Herewini, Porirua
For services to women
John Heyes, Auckland
For services to education
Robyn Hickman, Invercargill
For services to education
Anthony Hill, Queenstown
For services to the community, disability sport and health
Katherine Horan, Wellington
For services to Paralympic sport
Nikita Howarth, Cambridge
For services to swimming
John Howat, Lower Hutt
For services to shooting sports
Hewitt Humphrey, Wellington
For services as a broadcaster and to the community
John Hyndman, Kaiapoi
For services to health and innovation
Lyndsay James, Auckland
For services to people with cancer
Chunli Li, Auckland
For services to table tennis
Huei Min Lim, Auckland
For services to New Zealand-Asia relations and governance
Judith Macready, Auckland
For services to hospice care
Liam Malone, Nelson
For services to athletics
Anthony Mann, Wellington
For services to literature and drama
Donald McDonald, Havelock North
For services to rowing
Terence McNamara, Auckland
For services to the arts
Terry Parkes, New Plymouth
For services to the arts, business and the community
Owen Pickles, Chatham Islands
For services to local government
Tangiwai Ria, Gisborne
For services to Maori performing arts and the community
Susan Robinson, Hastings
For services to the New Zealand Police and youth
Nahusita Selupe, Auckland
For services to education and Maori and Pacific communities
Elizabeth Sinclair, Waikanae
For services to the State
Benesia Smith, Christchurch
For services to the State
Desmond Smith, Dunedin
For services to rugby and the community
John Takarangi, Palmerston North
For services to Maori
Rima Te Wiata, Auckland
For services to film and television
Keith Thompson, Feilding
For services to veterinary pathology
Blair Tuke, Auckland
For services to sailing
Alison Wilkie, Christchurch
For services to health and education
Lynda Williams, Auckland
For services to women's health
Jason Wynyard, Auckland
For services to the sport of wood chopping
HONORARY MEMBERS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT:
Jae-chul Kim, Seoul, Korea
For services to New Zealand-South Korea relations
Hiroshi Masumoto, Chiba, Japan
For services to New Zealand-Japan relations and music
William Randall, Auckland
For services to museum governance
COMPANIONS OF THE QUEEN'S SERVICE ORDER (QSO):
Alastair Bisley, Wellington
For services to the State
Charles Blackie, Papakura
For services to the judiciary and the community
Joel Bolton, Nelson
For services to music
Richard McElrea, Christchurch
For services as a coroner and to Antarctic heritage
Diane Vivian, Auckland
For services to seniors and youth
Celia Wade-Brown, Wellington
For services to local government
THE QUEEN'S SERVICE MEDAL (QSM):
Janet Affleck, Gore
For services as an Ambulance Officer
Bryan Barker, Morrinsville
For services to the community
Lyall Beuth, Ohope
For services to the community
Basil Brooker, Hastings
For services to music
John Cawston, Rotorua
For services to people with Multiple Sclerosis
Nicky Christie, Wellington
For services to the Greek community
Vic Claude, Christchurch
For services to the care of children
Neville Cowles, Oamaru
For services to music
Alice Doorbar, Waitara
For services to health and Maori
Maurice Doughty, Mangawhai
For services to the New Zealand Fire Service
Ngaire Duke, Dunedin
For services to the community
Janette Falconer, Orewa
For services to children with cancer
Warren Feek, Matamata
For services to the New Zealand Fire Service
Kevin Geddes, Ashburton
For services to agriculture and the community
Claire Gianotti, Taupo
For services to people with disabilities and the community
Kerri Graham, Lower Hutt
For services to youth
Kiri Gray, Cambridge
For services to the community
Geoff Harrow, Christchurch
For services to mountaineering and conservation
Siu Kai Haslam, Levin
For services to the Chinese community and horticulture
David Hosking, Te Kauwhata
For services to the community
Sandra Ibbotson, Napier
For services to the community
Jim Jefferies, Palmerston North
For services to local government, theatre and business
Bruce Johnston, Wellington
For services to Scouting and the community
Paul Kay, Te Awamutu
For services to polo
Lynn Lamb, Masterton
For services to equestrian sport
Graham Leslie, Christchurch
For services to education
Lois Livingston (deceased), Hamilton
For services to local government and the arts
Murray Loewenthal, Otorohanga
For services to health and the community
Paul Lyall, Levin
For services to the New Zealand Fire Service
Catherine Macdonald, Gisborne
For services to music
John May, Lower Hutt
For services to the New Zealand Fire Service and the community
Karen May, Cambridge
For services to the community
Frank McGuire, Blackball
For services to the New Zealand Fire Service
Rosemary McKay, Levin
For services to athletics and the community
Maata McManus, Hamilton
For services to Maori and health
Margot McRae, Auckland
For services to heritage preservation
Shirley Miles, Nelson
For services to charity fundraising
George Ngatai, Auckland
For services to Maori and the community
Arthur Pacey, Blenheim
For services to rugby and the community
Gerty Purcell, Katikati
For services to youth and outdoor education
Frances Randle, Taihape
For services to senior citizens and the community
Thomas Roper, Tauranga
For services to the community
Peter Rutherford, Thames
For services to people with disabilities
Rasy Sao, Christchurch
For services to the Cambodian community
Rosemary Scully, Dunedin
For services to people with intellectual disabilities
Margaret Spring, Matamata
For services to governance and health
Barbara Stewart, Rotorua
For services to youth and education
Reverend Peter Sykes, Auckland
For services to the community
Gilbert Timms, Palmerston North
For services to agriculture and the community
Rita Toko, Whakatane
For services to Maori and education
Alan Trott, Ashburton
For services to horticulture
Reverend Pelu Tuai, Auckland
For services to the Pacific community
Doreen Tucker, Dunedin
For services to netball
John Webster, Oamaru
For services to irrigation and the community
Eric Weir, Waverley
For services to the community
Helen Willberg, Lower Hutt
For services to music
Dorothy-Anne Wilson, Opotiki
For services to the arts and the community
Peter Yarrell, Picton
For services to sport
Wally Yovich, Whangarei.
For services to the community
THE NEW ZEALAND DISTINGUISHED SERVICE DECORATION:
Graham Ross Hickman, Burnham
For services to the New Zealand Defence Force and brass bands
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news