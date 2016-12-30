The full New Year's Honours list

DAME COMPANIONS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT (DNZM):

Valerie Adams, Auckland

For services to athletics

Georgina Kingi, Hastings

For services to Maori and education

Fran Wilde, Wellington

For services to the state and the community

KNIGHTS COMPANION OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT (KNZM):

Richard Faull, Auckland

For services to medical research

Brian Roche, Wellington

For services to the state and business

Toke Talagi, Niue

For services to Niue

David Williams, Auckland

For services to international law and international arbitration

COMPANIONS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT (CNZM):

John Burrows, Christchurch

For services to the State

Marion Frater, Wellington

For services to the judiciary

Phil Goff, Auckland

For services as a Member of Parliament

David Howman, Wellington

For services to sport

Mary Kamo, Banks Peninsula

For services to the welfare of prisoners

Patrick Keane, Auckland

For services to the judiciary

Murray Luxton, Wellington

For services to the dairy industry

Iain Rennie, Wellington

For services to the State

Paul Rose, Hamilton

For services to ophthalmology and optometry

Mike Stanley, Auckland

For services to sport

OFFICERS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT (ONZM):

Richard Aitken, Auckland

For services to business and engineering

Naomi Ballantyne, Auckland

For services to the insurance industry

Roger Bridge, Christchurch

For services to business and philanthropy

Cameron Brown, Auckland

For services to triathlon

Kelvin Coe, Leeston

For services to local government

Vi Cottrell, Kaiapoi

For services to Trade Aid and the Fair Trade movement

Stuart Crosby, Papamoa

For services to local government

Peter Diessl, Wellington

For services to music and philanthropy

Beverley Duff, Wellington

For services to women and education

Roland Ellis, Dannevirke

For services to local government

John Fiso, Wellington

For services to sport, education and the Pacific community

Peter Garden, Wanaka

For services to aviation and conservation

Jenny Gill, Auckland

For services to philanthropy

John Harrington, Christchurch

For services to youth

Terence Hatch, Pukekohe

For services to horticulture

Durham Havill, Hokitika

For services to local government, business and the community

Professor Robert Jahnke, Palmerston North

For services to Maori art and education

Justine Kidd, Takapau

For services to the dairy industry and equestrian sport

Peter Kiely, Auckland

For services to New Zealand's interests in the Pacific and the law

Glenn Leach, Whitianga

For services to tourism and local government

Annette Main, Whanganui

For services to local government

Donald McRae, Ottawa, Canada

For services to the state and international law

David Mitchell, Pegasus

For services to education

Robin Murphy, Waimate

For services to land and water management

Tihi Nobel, Hawera

For services to Maori

Barrie Osborne, California, USA

For services to the film industry

Ranjna Patel, Auckland

For services to health and the Indian community

Laurance Paterson, Gore

For services to the beef industry

Ross Paterson, Tauranga

For services to local government

Linda Penno, Christchurch

For services to women's health and reproductive rights

Simon Perry, Hamilton

For services to sport and philanthropy

Leanne Pooley, Auckland

For services to documentary filmmaking

Rerekohu Robertson, Waipukurau

For services to Maori

Libby Robins, Dunsandel

For services to children's welfare

Catherine Russell, Christchurch

For services to health and governance

Gaylene Sciascia, Porirua

For services to dance

Charles Shadbolt, Christchurch

For services to the fishing industry and philanthropy

Bruce Sheppard, Auckland

For services to business

Neil Sinclair, South Waikato

For services to local government

Alistair Sowman, Blenheim

For services to local government

Adrienne Staples, Featherston

For services to local government

Bruce Stewart, Milton

For services to the community and the construction industry

Keith Taylor, Wellington

For services to the State

Geoffrey Thorpe, Gisborne

For services to the wine industry

Sarah Trotman, Auckland

For services to business and the community

Vanessa van Uden, Queenstown

For services to local government

Anne Wilkinson, Hamilton

For services to people with disabilities

HONORARY OFFICERS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT

Gad Propper, Israel

For services to New Zealand-Israel relations

MEMBERS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT:

Alison Ballance, Wellington

For services to natural history, filmmaking and broadcasting

Lisa Bates, Auckland

For services to the arts and philanthropy

Raylene Bates, Mosgiel

For services to sport, particularly athletics

Ivan Batistich, Kaiapoi

For services to health and innovation

Eleanor Baxter, Wairoa

For services to conservation and sustainable food production

Jacqueline Bay, Auckland

For services to science and education

Marion Blake, Wellington

For services to people with mental health and addiction issues

Ross Brown, Taupo

For services to education

Stuart Brown, Hamilton

For services to children's health

Peter Burling, Tauranga

For services to sailing

Phillip Burrows, Melbourne

For services to hockey

Murray Chandler, Auckland

For services to chess

Lisa Choegyal, Kathamandu, Nepal

For services to New Zealand-Nepal relations

Reuben Collier, Rotorua

For services to the television industry and Maori

Jillian Corkin, Mangawhai

For services to education

Lyall Daines, Blenheim

For services to rugby

Derek Doddington, Christchurch

For services to theatre

Alan Dormer, Auckland

For services to the law

Karen Fifield, Wellington

For services to business and animal welfare

Derek Firth, Auckland

For services to arbitration and education

Robert Fischer, Hamilton

For services to road safety and the community

Katie Glynn, Auckland

For services to hockey

Paula Green, Auckland

For services as a poet and to literature

Anna Grimaldi, Dunedin

For services to athletics

Madeline Gunn, Auckland

For services to education

Susan Guy, Napier

For services to the New Zealand Police and youth

Darrin Haimona, Waharoa

For services to Maori and the arts

Bernadette Hall, Amberley

For services to literature

Caroline Herewini, Porirua

For services to women

John Heyes, Auckland

For services to education

Robyn Hickman, Invercargill

For services to education

Anthony Hill, Queenstown

For services to the community, disability sport and health

Katherine Horan, Wellington

For services to Paralympic sport

Nikita Howarth, Cambridge

For services to swimming

John Howat, Lower Hutt

For services to shooting sports

Hewitt Humphrey, Wellington

For services as a broadcaster and to the community

John Hyndman, Kaiapoi

For services to health and innovation

Lyndsay James, Auckland

For services to people with cancer

Chunli Li, Auckland

For services to table tennis

Huei Min Lim, Auckland

For services to New Zealand-Asia relations and governance

Judith Macready, Auckland

For services to hospice care

Liam Malone, Nelson

For services to athletics

Anthony Mann, Wellington

For services to literature and drama

Donald McDonald, Havelock North

For services to rowing

Terence McNamara, Auckland

For services to the arts

Terry Parkes, New Plymouth

For services to the arts, business and the community

Owen Pickles, Chatham Islands

For services to local government

Tangiwai Ria, Gisborne

For services to Maori performing arts and the community

Susan Robinson, Hastings

For services to the New Zealand Police and youth

Nahusita Selupe, Auckland

For services to education and Maori and Pacific communities

Elizabeth Sinclair, Waikanae

For services to the State

Benesia Smith, Christchurch

For services to the State

Desmond Smith, Dunedin

For services to rugby and the community

John Takarangi, Palmerston North

For services to Maori

Rima Te Wiata, Auckland

For services to film and television

Keith Thompson, Feilding

For services to veterinary pathology

Blair Tuke, Auckland

For services to sailing

Alison Wilkie, Christchurch

For services to health and education

Lynda Williams, Auckland

For services to women's health

Jason Wynyard, Auckland

For services to the sport of wood chopping

HONORARY MEMBERS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT:

Jae-chul Kim, Seoul, Korea

For services to New Zealand-South Korea relations

Hiroshi Masumoto, Chiba, Japan

For services to New Zealand-Japan relations and music

William Randall, Auckland

For services to museum governance

COMPANIONS OF THE QUEEN'S SERVICE ORDER (QSO):

Alastair Bisley, Wellington

For services to the State

Charles Blackie, Papakura

For services to the judiciary and the community

Joel Bolton, Nelson

For services to music

Richard McElrea, Christchurch

For services as a coroner and to Antarctic heritage

Diane Vivian, Auckland

For services to seniors and youth

Celia Wade-Brown, Wellington

For services to local government

THE QUEEN'S SERVICE MEDAL (QSM):

Janet Affleck, Gore

For services as an Ambulance Officer

Bryan Barker, Morrinsville

For services to the community

Lyall Beuth, Ohope

For services to the community

Basil Brooker, Hastings

For services to music

John Cawston, Rotorua

For services to people with Multiple Sclerosis

Nicky Christie, Wellington

For services to the Greek community

Vic Claude, Christchurch

For services to the care of children

Neville Cowles, Oamaru

For services to music

Alice Doorbar, Waitara

For services to health and Maori

Maurice Doughty, Mangawhai

For services to the New Zealand Fire Service

Ngaire Duke, Dunedin

For services to the community

Janette Falconer, Orewa

For services to children with cancer

Warren Feek, Matamata

For services to the New Zealand Fire Service

Kevin Geddes, Ashburton

For services to agriculture and the community

Claire Gianotti, Taupo

For services to people with disabilities and the community

Kerri Graham, Lower Hutt

For services to youth

Kiri Gray, Cambridge

For services to the community

Geoff Harrow, Christchurch

For services to mountaineering and conservation

Siu Kai Haslam, Levin

For services to the Chinese community and horticulture

David Hosking, Te Kauwhata

For services to the community

Sandra Ibbotson, Napier

For services to the community

Jim Jefferies, Palmerston North

For services to local government, theatre and business

Bruce Johnston, Wellington

For services to Scouting and the community

Paul Kay, Te Awamutu

For services to polo

Lynn Lamb, Masterton

For services to equestrian sport

Graham Leslie, Christchurch

For services to education

Lois Livingston (deceased), Hamilton

For services to local government and the arts

Murray Loewenthal, Otorohanga

For services to health and the community

Paul Lyall, Levin

For services to the New Zealand Fire Service

Catherine Macdonald, Gisborne

For services to music

John May, Lower Hutt

For services to the New Zealand Fire Service and the community

Karen May, Cambridge

For services to the community

Frank McGuire, Blackball

For services to the New Zealand Fire Service

Rosemary McKay, Levin

For services to athletics and the community

Maata McManus, Hamilton

For services to Maori and health

Margot McRae, Auckland

For services to heritage preservation

Shirley Miles, Nelson

For services to charity fundraising

George Ngatai, Auckland

For services to Maori and the community

Arthur Pacey, Blenheim

For services to rugby and the community

Gerty Purcell, Katikati

For services to youth and outdoor education

Frances Randle, Taihape

For services to senior citizens and the community

Thomas Roper, Tauranga

For services to the community

Peter Rutherford, Thames

For services to people with disabilities

Rasy Sao, Christchurch

For services to the Cambodian community

Rosemary Scully, Dunedin

For services to people with intellectual disabilities

Margaret Spring, Matamata

For services to governance and health

Barbara Stewart, Rotorua

For services to youth and education

Reverend Peter Sykes, Auckland

For services to the community

Gilbert Timms, Palmerston North

For services to agriculture and the community

Rita Toko, Whakatane

For services to Maori and education

Alan Trott, Ashburton

For services to horticulture

Reverend Pelu Tuai, Auckland

For services to the Pacific community

Doreen Tucker, Dunedin

For services to netball

John Webster, Oamaru

For services to irrigation and the community

Eric Weir, Waverley

For services to the community

Helen Willberg, Lower Hutt

For services to music

Dorothy-Anne Wilson, Opotiki

For services to the arts and the community

Peter Yarrell, Picton

For services to sport

Wally Yovich, Whangarei.

For services to the community

THE NEW ZEALAND DISTINGUISHED SERVICE DECORATION: