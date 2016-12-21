 

Full list: Which music did Kiwis love the most this year?

Jessica Mutch 

1 NEWS Reporter

Adele, a bit of Bowie and some Buble have made it into the official New Zealand charts for 2016. 

Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed what music made us bop this year. 

Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed which tunes made us tick this year.
Source: 1 NEWS

Adele was the big winner with the top selling album in New Zealand for 2016 - for the second time in a row. 

One Dance by Drake was the top single. 

Six60 was the highest top selling New Zealand Album and Kings song Don't Worry 'Bout It was the top New Zealand single.  

The artist whose real name is Kingsdon Chapple-Wilson was thrilled. 

He told 1 NEWS "this to top off the year is like .... whaaat!? Yea it's amazing." 

Recorded Music NZ CEO Damian Vaughan says there were a few surprise inclusions to the list. David Bowie sales spiked after his death.  


Source: Seven Sharp

Mr Vaughan says "its straight up nostalgia, you take it back to where you first heard the artist, the first time in your life and that's what music is, it's a sounds track to yourself." 

Michael Buble also made the list with his album Christmas: Deluxe Special Edition. 

Top Selling Albums of 2016:

1.         25 - Adele (XL/Rhythm) 

2.         Purpose - Justin Bieber (Def Jam/Universal)

3.         X: Wembley Edition - Ed Sheeran (Asylum/Warner)

4.         Nothing Has Changed: The Best Of - David Bowie (Parlophone/Warner)

5.         Christmas: Deluxe Special Edition - Michael Buble (Reprise/Warner)

6.         Blackstar - David Bowie      (Columbia/Sony Music)

7.         Views - Drake (Cash Money/Universal)

8.         Blurryface - Twenty One Pilots (Fueled By Ramen/Warner)

9.         Lemonade - Beyonce (Columbia/Sony Music)

10.       Nine Track Mind - Charlie Puth (Artist Partner Group/Warner)

11.       Six60 (2) - Six60 (Massive/Universal)

12.       On Another Note - Sol3 Mio (Universal)

13.       Suicide Squad OST - Various (Atlantic/Warner)

14.       A Head Full Of Dreams: Tour Edition - Coldplay (Parlophone/Warner)

15.       Meant To Be - The Koi Boys (Universal)

16.       E Ipo: The Very Best Of - Prince Tui Teka (Sony Music)

17.       ANTI - Rihanna (Roc Nation/Universal)

18.       In The Lonely Hour: Drowning Shadows Edition - Sam Smith (Capitol/Universal)

19.       1989 - Taylor Swift (Big Machine/Universal)

20.       You Want It Darker - Leonard Cohen (Columbia/Sony Music)

21.       Conscious - Broods (Dryden Street/Universal)

22.       The Getaway - Red Hot Chili Peppers (WEA/Warner)

23.       The Hits/The B-Sides - Prince (NPG/Warner)

24.       Immortalized - Disturbed (Reprise/Warner)

25.       Hardwired...To Self-Destruct - Metallica (Blackened/Universal)

26.       This Is Acting - Sia (Inertia/Rhythm)

27.       24K Magic - Bruno Mars (Atlantic/Warner)

28.       Blue And Lonesome - Rolling Stones (Promotone BV/Universal)

29.       Blonde - Frank Ocean (Boys Don't Cry)

30.       The Very Best Of - Prince (NPG/Warner)

31.       21 - Adele (XL/Rhythm)

32.       Day Breaks - Norah Jones (Blue Note/Universal)

33.       The Wonder Of You: Elvis With The RPO - Elvis Presley (RCA/Sony Music)

34.       Beauty Behind The Madness - The Weeknd (Republic/Universal)

35.       Sol3 Mio - Sol3 Mio (Universal)

36.       Nobody But Me - Michael Buble (Reprise/Warner)

37.       Greatest Hits - Guns N Roses (Universal)

38.       A Moon Shaped Pool - Radiohead (XL/Rhythm)

39.       Be Like The River - Devilskin (Devilskin/Rhythm/DRM)

40.       Made In The A.M. - One Direction (Simco/Sony Music)

41.       Title: Special Edition - Meghan Trainor (Epic/Sony Music)

42.       Delirium - Ellie Goulding (Polydor/Universal)

43.       Dangerous Woman - Ariana Grande (Republic/Universal)

44.       Legend: Remastered - Bob Marley And The Wailers (Island Def Jam/Universal)

45.       Blue Neighbourhood: Suburbia Edition - Troye Sivan (EMI/Universal)

46.       Greatest Hits - Tracy Chapman (Elektra/Warner)

47.       25 Years: The Chain Box Set - Fleetwood Mac (WEA/Warner)

48.       Lukas Graham - Lukas Graham (WEA/Warner)

49.       Skin - Flume (Future Classic/Universal)

50.       Bays - Fat Freddy's Drop (The Drop/Rhythm/DRM)

Top Selling Singles of 2016:

1.         One Dance - Drake feat. Wizkid And Kyla (Cash Money/Universal)

2.         7 Years - Lukas Graham (WEA/Warner)

3.         Love Yourself - Justin Bieber (Def Jam/Universal)

4.         Never Be Like You - Flume feat. Kai (Future Classic/Universal)

5.         Closer - The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey (Disruptor/Sony Music)

6.         Don't Let Me Down - The Chainsmokers feat. Daya (Disruptor/Sony Music)

7.         Sorry - Justin Bieber (Def Jam/Universal)

8.         Cheap Thrills - Sia (Inertia/Rhythm)

9.         Fast Car - Jonas Blue feat. Dakota (Virgin/Universal)

10.       This Is What You Came For - Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna (Columbia/Sony Music)

11.       Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots (Fueled By Ramen/Warner)

12.       I Took A Pill In Ibiza - Mike Posner (Island/Universal)

13.       Cold Water - Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber And M0 (Mad Decent/Warner)

14.       All My Friends - Snakehips feat. Tinashe And Chance The Rapper (Sony Music)

15.       Can't Stop The Feeling! - Justin Timberlake (RCA/Sony Music)

16.       Work From Home - Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla Sign (Simco/Sony Music)

17.       Faded - Alan Walker (Sony Music)

18.       Work - Rihanna feat. Drake (Roc Nation/Universal¬)

19.       Pillowtalk - ZAYN (RCA/Sony Music)

20.       Lush Life - Zara Larsson (Sony Music)

21.       Say It - Flume feat. Tove Lo (Future Classic/Universal)

22.       Roses - The Chainsmokers feat. Rozes (Disruptor/Sony Music)

23.       Let Me Love You - DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber (Interscope/Universal)

24.       Heathens - Twenty One Pilots (Atlantic/Warner)

25.       Panda - Desiigner (Def Jam/Universal)

26.       Middle - DJ Snake feat. Bipolar Sunshine (Interscope/Universal)

27.       Hello - Adele (XL/Rhythm)

28.       Too Good - Drake feat. Rihanna (Cash Money/Universal)

29.       What Do You Mean? - Justin Bieber (Def Jam/Universal)

30.       Cake By The Ocean - DNCE (Republic/Universal)

31.       Send My Love (To Your New Lover) - Adele (XL/Rhythm)

32.       Me, Myself And I - G-Eazy x Bebe Rexha (RCA/Sony Music)

33.       Don't Worry 'Bout It - Kings (ArchAngel/Warner)

34.       Gold - Kiiara (Atlantic/Warner)

35.       Starboy - The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk (Republic/Universal)

36.       Light It Up - Major Lazer feat. Nyla (Because/Warner)

37.       We Don't Talk Anymore - Charlie Puth feat. Selena Gomez (ArtistPartnerGroup/Warner)

38.       I Hate U I Love U - Gnash feat. Olivia O'Brien (Gnash/Warner)

39.       Needed Me - Rihanna (Roc Nation/Universal)

40.       Ride - Twenty One Pilots (Fueled By Ramen/Warner)

41.       Wild Things - Alessia Cara (Def Jam/Universal)

42.       Never Forget You - Zara Larsson And MNEK (Epic/Sony Music)

43.       Hands To Myself - Selena Gomes (Interscope/Universal)

44.       Ocean Drive - Duke Dumont (Virgin/Universal)

45.       Side To Side - Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj (Republic/Universal)

46.       Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur (Columbia/Sony Music)

47.       Stitches - Shawn Mendes (Island/Universal)

48.       Sugar - Robin Schulz feat. Francesco Yates (Tonspiel/Warner)

49.       Starving - Hailee Steinfeld And Grey feat. Zedd (Republic/Universal)

50.       Treat You Better - Shawn Mendes (Island/Universal)

Top Selling New Zealand Albums of 2016:

1.         Six60 (2) - Six60 (Massive/Universal)

2.         On Another Note - Sol3 Mio (Universal)

3.         Meant To Be - The Koi Boys (Universal)

4.         E Ipo: The Very Best Of - Prince Tui Teka (Sony Music)

5.         Conscious - Broods (Dryden Street/Universal)

6.         Sol3 Mio - Sol3 Mio (Universal)

7.         Be Like The River - Devilskin (Devilskin/Rhythm/DRM)

8.         Bays - Fat Freddy's Drop (The Drop/Rhythm/DRM)

9.         Songs For Bubbas 2 - Anika Moa (Diamond & Kowhai/Rhythm/DRM)

10.       Poi E: The Story Of Our Song - Various (Sony Music)

11.       Stir It Up: Aotearoa's Tribute To Bob Marley - Various (Universal)

12.       Evergreen - Broods (Dryden Street/Universal)

13.       Songs For Bubbas 1 - Anika Moa (Diamond & Kowhai/Rhythm/DRM)

14.       Pure Heroine - Lorde (Universal)

15.       Six60 (1) - Six60 (Massive/Universal)

16.       Water Or Gold - Hollie Smith (Soundsmith/Warner)

17.       Harmony House - Dave Dobbyn (Red Trolley/Border/DRM)

18.       Brown Girl - Aaradhna (FMG/Universal)

19.       Marlon Williams - Marlon Williams (Marlon Williams/Universal)

20.       We Rise - Devilskin (Devilskin/Rhythm/DRM)

Top Selling New Zealand Singles of 2016:

1.         Don't Worry 'Bout It - Kings (ArchAngel/Warner)

2.         Free - Broods (Dryden Street/Universal)

3.         Magnets - Disclosure feat. Lorde (Island/Universal)

4.         White Lines - Six60 (Massive/Universal)

5.         Purple - Six60 (Massive/Universal)

6.         Special - Six60 (Massive/Universal)

7.         So High - Six60 (Massive/Universal)

8.         Oh My My - nomad (nomad/DRM)

9.         Stay Together - Six60 (Massive/Universal)

10.       Mother's Eyes - Six60 (Massive/Universal)

11.       Freaks - Timmy Trumpet And Savage (Hussle/MOS/Universal)

12.       Don't Forget Your Roots - Six60 (Massive/Universal)

13.       Only To Be - Six60 (Massive/Universal)

14.       Stars - Shapeshifter (A.R.T./Universal)

15.       Royals - Lorde (Universal)

16.       Kind Of Love - MAALA (Sony Music)

17.       Wandering Eye - Fat Freddy's Drop (The Drop/Rhythm/DRM)

18.       Forever - Six60 (Massive/Universal)

19.       Heartlines - Broods (Dryden Street/Universal)

20.       Inside Out - Avalanche City (WEA/Warner)

New Zealand Albums That Reached #1 in 2016 

Aaradhna - Brown Girl

Anika Moa - Songs for Bubbas 2

Broods - Conscious

Devilskin - Be Like The River

Hollie Smith - Water or Gold 

The Koi Boys - Meant To Be

Prince Tui Teka - E Ipo: The Very Best Of

Sol3 Mio - On Another Note

Jessica Mutch

