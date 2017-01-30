The full list: The Queen's 91st Birthday Honours, 2017

All the receipents of Queen's Honours in the 2017 list released today

GNZM

To be a Knight Grand Companion of the said Order:

John Key, Auckland

For services to the State

KNZM

To be Knights Companion of the said Order:

Graeme Dingle, Auckland

For services to youth

Michael Jones, Auckland

For services to the Pacific community and youth

Professor Timoti Karetu, Havelock North

For services to the Māori language

DNZM

To be Dames Companion of the said Order:

Julie Christie, Auckland

For services to governance and the television industry

Professor Emeritus Koopman-Boyden, Hamilton

For services to seniors

CNZM

To be Companions of the said Order:

Mary Tupai Ama, Auckland

For services to the arts and the Pacific community

James (Jim) Anderton, Christchurch

For services as a Member of Parliament

Roy James Austin, Auckland

For services to children's health and the community

Peter Kerry Clark, Auckland

For services to bowls

Candis Eileen Craven, Auckland

For services to ballet and business

Angus Lindsay Fergusson, Auckland

For services to governance

Professor Peter John Gilling, Tauranga

For services to Urology

Anthony John Hall, Kaiapoi

For services to education and sport

Professor Richie Graham Poulton, Dunedin

For services to science and health research

Lynette Diana Provost, Uper Hutt

For services to the State

Dr Lesley Louise Rhodes, Nelson

For services to science and marine farming

Dr George Cockburn Salmon, Wellington

For services to health

Maxine Helen Simmons, Warkworth

For services to science, particularly biotechnology

ONZM

To be Officers of the said Order:

Mr Desmond Albert Ashton, Blenheim

For services to the New Zealand Defence Force and aviation

Professor Anne Victoria Cameron, Christchurch

For services to health

Dr David Michael Chamley, Auckland

For services to anaesthesia

Avon Cook, Auckland

For services to the manufacturing industry

Brendan Joseph Duffy, Levin

For services to local government

William Robert Dunbar, Cromwell

For services to health and the community

Susanne Patricia Edwards, Picton

For services to synchronised swimming

Craig Clifford Emeny, Chatham Islands

For services to aviation and the community

Allan Raymond Fenwick, Marton

For services to the thoroughbred racing industry

Professor Philippa Helen Gander, Wellington

For services to the study of sleep and fatigue

Wahiao Raymond James Gray, Rotorua

For services to Māori and governance

Alan John Hackett, Christchurch



For services to adventure tourism

Mark Selwyn Hollow, Martinborough

For services to the arts

Assistant Commissioner Wallace Patrick Haumaha, Wellington

For services to the New Zealand Police and Māori, Pacific and ethnic communities

David Thomas Higgins, Moeraki

For services to Māori

Ruruarau Heitia Hiha, Napier

For services to Māori

Rachel Jessica Te Ao Maarama House, Auckland

For services to the performing arts

Peter Guy Hughes, Auckland

For services to mathematics education

Susan Mary Huria, Auckland

For services to governance

Professor Hamid Ikram, Christchurch

For services to cardiology and education

Dr Zafer Khouri, Hamilton

For services to odontology

Wendy Elizabeth MacGowan, Rotorua

For services to rural women

Caroline Harriette Eliza Milne, Kawakawa

For services to Māori and health

Simon John O'Neill, Auckland

For services to opera

Lynda Jean Reid, Auckland

For services to education

Dr Geoffrey Maxwell Robinson, Lower Hutt

For services to medicine

Graeme James Steel, Auckland

For services to sport

Geoffrey Alan Whitcher, Auckland

For services to business and education

Deborah Mary White, Auckland

For services to art

Frances Wilson-Fitzgerald, Auckland

For services to opera

Honorary

To be an Honorary Officer of the said Order:

Jane Marina Bruning, Auckland

For services to people with HIV

MNZM

To be Members of the said Order:

Ross Alexander Aitken, Auckland

For services to conservation

Kevin Russell Allen, Tauranga

For services to people with brain injuries

Douglas Graham Avery, Seddon

For services to agriculture and mental health

Janis Irene Ballantyne, Te Awamutu

For services to education and the community

Jacqueline Marie Barron, Mosgiel

For services to sports governance and education

Lilian Jeanne Biddulph, Hamilton

For services to literacy education

Pembroke Peraniko Bird, Murupara

For services to education and Māori

Professor Sally Anne Brooker, Dunedin

For services to science

Cranwell Leslie Bull, Christchurch

For services to cricket

Deborah Bush, Christchurch

For services to women's health

David Joseph Comber, Taupo

For services to Search and Rescue

Marilyn Elaine Cooper, Hamilton

For services to equestrian sports

Hamish Angus Crooks, Auckland

For services to the Pacific community

Anne (Annie) Crummer, Auckland

For services to music

Stephen Edward Canny, Invercargill

For services to the community, governance and cycling

Sharyn Estelle Evans, Wellington

For services to music

Anne Lillian Farrington, Auckland

For services to women

William Thomas Gray, Tolaga Bay

For services to Māori and the community

Timothy Michael Gresson, Timaru

For services to the law and sport

James Alastair Hay Guild, Darfield

For services to the deer industry

Ray Kenway Haffenden, Auckland

For services to rugby league

Shane Paul Arthur Hales, Auckland

For services to entertainment

Peter John Hayden, Dunedin

For services to film and television

Emeritus Professor John Bernard Hearnshaw, Christchurch

For services to astronomy

Inspector Karen Lee Henrikson, Hamilton

For services to the New Zealand Police and the community Sally Tupetalamataone Ikinofo, Auckland

For services to education and Māori and Pacific communities

Associate Professor Robert John Jacobs, Auckland

For services to optometry and education

Graham Russell Jacobs, Ashburton

For services to business

Rebecca Louise Keoghan, Westport

For services to business, particularly the dairy industry

Robert Akhtar Zainal Khan, Auckland

For services to broadcasting and the Indian community

Rachel Alison Mary Lang, Auckland

For services to television

Elaine Joy Le Sueur, Pukekohe

For services to education

Peter Hughes MacGregor, Hastings

For services to Māori and agriculture

John Barry Maughan, Rotorua

For services to health

Dennis Graham May, Auckland

For services to karate

Dr Jill Alice McIlraith, Dunedin

For services to health and women

Maurice William McKendry, Pukekohe

For services to harness racing

Allen John McLaughlin, Auckland

For services to sports broadcasting

Robin Gustav McNeill, Invercargill

For services to conservation

Mereford Michael Meredith, Auckland

For services as a restaurateur and to philanthropy

Te Kei O Te Waka Wilson Merito, Rotorua

For services to Māori and conservation

Peter Charles Morrison, Christchurch

For services to the hospitality industry

Rhonda Marama Mullen-Tamati, Tirau

For services to people with HIV and AIDS

Thomas Vincent O'Connor, Invercargill

For services to boxing

Albert Emil Osborne, Tauranga

For services to veterans and biosecurity

Dr Fiona Dorothy Pardington, Auckland

For services to photography

Alan Rodney Parris, Christchurch

For services to mathematical education

Emily Justine Perkins, Wellington

For services to literature

Nicholas Brian Pyke, Rolleston

For services to the arable industry

Lee Michael Christopher Robinson, Christchurch

For services to the community and sport

John Roy-Wojchiechowski, Auckland

For services to the Polish community and philanthropy

Judith Fay Russell, Whitianga

For services to netball

Allan Ross Scarlett, Karamea

For services to local government and the dairy industry

Patrick Nesbit Snedden, Auckland

For services to education and Māori

Murray Ross Sutherland, Kaiapoi

For services to the community and the timber industry

Toro Edward Reginald Waaka, Napier

For services to Māori and the community

Linda Gloria Webb, Christchurch

For services to music education

Professor Karen Elizabeth Wilcox, Massachusetts, USA