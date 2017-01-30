The full list: The Queen's 91st Birthday Honours, 2017

Source:
All the receipents of Queen's Honours in the 2017 list released today
GNZM
To be a Knight Grand Companion of the said Order:
John Key, Auckland
For services to the State
KNZM
To be Knights Companion of the said Order:
Graeme Dingle, Auckland
For services to youth
Michael Jones, Auckland
For services to the Pacific community and youth
Professor Timoti Karetu, Havelock North
For services to the Māori language
DNZM
To be Dames Companion of the said Order:
Julie Christie, Auckland
For services to governance and the television industry
Professor Emeritus Koopman-Boyden, Hamilton
For services to seniors
CNZM
To be Companions of the said Order:
Mary Tupai Ama, Auckland
For services to the arts and the Pacific community
James (Jim) Anderton, Christchurch
For services as a Member of Parliament
Roy James Austin, Auckland
For services to children's health and the community
Peter Kerry Clark, Auckland
For services to bowls
Candis Eileen Craven, Auckland
For services to ballet and business
Angus Lindsay Fergusson, Auckland
For services to governance
Professor Peter John Gilling, Tauranga
For services to Urology
Anthony John Hall, Kaiapoi
For services to education and sport
Professor Richie Graham Poulton, Dunedin
For services to science and health research
Lynette Diana Provost, Uper Hutt
For services to the State
Dr Lesley Louise Rhodes, Nelson
For services to science and marine farming
Dr George Cockburn Salmon, Wellington
For services to health
Maxine Helen Simmons, Warkworth
For services to science, particularly biotechnology
ONZM
To be Officers of the said Order:
Mr Desmond Albert Ashton, Blenheim
For services to the New Zealand Defence Force and aviation
Professor Anne Victoria Cameron, Christchurch
For services to health
Dr David Michael Chamley, Auckland
For services to anaesthesia
Avon Cook, Auckland
For services to the manufacturing industry
Brendan Joseph Duffy, Levin
For services to local government
William Robert Dunbar, Cromwell
For services to health and the community
Susanne Patricia Edwards, Picton
For services to synchronised swimming
Craig Clifford Emeny, Chatham Islands
For services to aviation and the community
Allan Raymond Fenwick, Marton
For services to the thoroughbred racing industry
Professor Philippa Helen Gander, Wellington
For services to the study of sleep and fatigue
Wahiao Raymond James Gray, Rotorua
For services to Māori and governance
Alan John Hackett, Christchurch
For services to adventure tourism
Mark Selwyn Hollow, Martinborough
For services to the arts
Assistant Commissioner Wallace Patrick Haumaha, Wellington
For services to the New Zealand Police and Māori, Pacific and ethnic communities
David Thomas Higgins, Moeraki
For services to Māori
Ruruarau Heitia Hiha, Napier
For services to Māori
Rachel Jessica Te Ao Maarama House, Auckland
For services to the performing arts
Peter Guy Hughes, Auckland
For services to mathematics education
Susan Mary Huria, Auckland
For services to governance
Professor Hamid Ikram, Christchurch
For services to cardiology and education
Dr Zafer Khouri, Hamilton
For services to odontology
Wendy Elizabeth MacGowan, Rotorua
For services to rural women
Caroline Harriette Eliza Milne, Kawakawa
For services to Māori and health
Simon John O'Neill, Auckland
For services to opera
Lynda Jean Reid, Auckland
For services to education
Dr Geoffrey Maxwell Robinson, Lower Hutt
For services to medicine
Graeme James Steel, Auckland
For services to sport
Geoffrey Alan Whitcher, Auckland
For services to business and education
Deborah Mary White, Auckland
For services to art
Frances Wilson-Fitzgerald, Auckland
For services to opera
Honorary
To be an Honorary Officer of the said Order:
Jane Marina Bruning, Auckland
For services to people with HIV
MNZM
To be Members of the said Order:
Ross Alexander Aitken, Auckland
For services to conservation
Kevin Russell Allen, Tauranga
For services to people with brain injuries
Douglas Graham Avery, Seddon
For services to agriculture and mental health
Janis Irene Ballantyne, Te Awamutu
For services to education and the community
Jacqueline Marie Barron, Mosgiel
For services to sports governance and education
Lilian Jeanne Biddulph, Hamilton
For services to literacy education
Pembroke Peraniko Bird, Murupara
For services to education and Māori
Professor Sally Anne Brooker, Dunedin
For services to science
Cranwell Leslie Bull, Christchurch
For services to cricket
Deborah Bush, Christchurch
For services to women's health
David Joseph Comber, Taupo
For services to Search and Rescue
Marilyn Elaine Cooper, Hamilton
For services to equestrian sports
Hamish Angus Crooks, Auckland
For services to the Pacific community
Anne (Annie) Crummer, Auckland
For services to music
Stephen Edward Canny, Invercargill
For services to the community, governance and cycling
Sharyn Estelle Evans, Wellington
For services to music
Anne Lillian Farrington, Auckland
For services to women
William Thomas Gray, Tolaga Bay
For services to Māori and the community
Timothy Michael Gresson, Timaru
For services to the law and sport
James Alastair Hay Guild, Darfield
For services to the deer industry
Ray Kenway Haffenden, Auckland
For services to rugby league
Shane Paul Arthur Hales, Auckland
For services to entertainment
Peter John Hayden, Dunedin
For services to film and television
Emeritus Professor John Bernard Hearnshaw, Christchurch
For services to astronomy
Inspector Karen Lee Henrikson, Hamilton
For services to the New Zealand Police and the communitySally Tupetalamataone Ikinofo, Auckland
For services to education and Māori and Pacific communities
Associate Professor Robert John Jacobs, Auckland
For services to optometry and education
Graham Russell Jacobs, Ashburton
For services to business
Rebecca Louise Keoghan, Westport
For services to business, particularly the dairy industry
Robert Akhtar Zainal Khan, Auckland
For services to broadcasting and the Indian community
Rachel Alison Mary Lang, Auckland
For services to television
Elaine Joy Le Sueur, Pukekohe
For services to education
Peter Hughes MacGregor, Hastings
For services to Māori and agriculture
John Barry Maughan, Rotorua
For services to health
Dennis Graham May, Auckland
For services to karate
Dr Jill Alice McIlraith, Dunedin
For services to health and women
Maurice William McKendry, Pukekohe
For services to harness racing
Allen John McLaughlin, Auckland
For services to sports broadcasting
Robin Gustav McNeill, Invercargill
For services to conservation
Mereford Michael Meredith, Auckland
For services as a restaurateur and to philanthropy
Te Kei O Te Waka Wilson Merito, Rotorua
For services to Māori and conservation
Peter Charles Morrison, Christchurch
For services to the hospitality industry
Rhonda Marama Mullen-Tamati, Tirau
For services to people with HIV and AIDS
Thomas Vincent O'Connor, Invercargill
For services to boxing
Albert Emil Osborne, Tauranga
For services to veterans and biosecurity
Dr Fiona Dorothy Pardington, Auckland
For services to photography
Alan Rodney Parris, Christchurch
For services to mathematical education
Emily Justine Perkins, Wellington
For services to literature
Nicholas Brian Pyke, Rolleston
For services to the arable industry
Lee Michael Christopher Robinson, Christchurch
For services to the community and sport
John Roy-Wojchiechowski, Auckland
For services to the Polish community and philanthropy
Judith Fay Russell, Whitianga
For services to netball
Allan Ross Scarlett, Karamea
For services to local government and the dairy industry
Patrick Nesbit Snedden, Auckland
For services to education and Māori
Murray Ross Sutherland, Kaiapoi
For services to the community and the timber industry
Toro Edward Reginald Waaka, Napier
For services to Māori and the community
Linda Gloria Webb, Christchurch
For services to music education
Professor Karen Elizabeth Wilcox, Massachusetts, USA
For services to aerospace engineering and education
