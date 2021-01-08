Full list of places of interest: New Plymouth and South Auckland

Here's the latest list of places of interest for South Auckland and New Plymouth after three members of the same family tested positive for the UK variant of Covid-19.
The family lives in South Auckland but travelled to Taranaki for Waitangi weekend.
|
Location name
|
Address
|
Day
|
Time
|
Contact Category
|
What to do
|
BP Papakura
|
BP Motorway Service Centre, Auckland Southern Motorway, Rosehill
|
6 Feb
|
7.00am - 8.15am
|
Casual Plus
|
Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.
|
McDonalds Southern Motorway
|
BP Motorway Service Centre, Auckland Southern Motorway, Rosehill
|
6 Feb
|
7 am - 8.15 am
|
Casual Plus
|
Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.
|
GAS Piopio
|
94 Moa Street, Pio Pio
|
6 Feb
|
8.30 am - 9.30 am
|
Casual Plus
|
Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.
|
Te Rewarewa Bridge
|
Fitzroy, New Plymouth
|
6 Feb
|
12 pm - 1.30 pm
|
Casual
|
Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453
|
Sumela Kebab
|
6 Breakwater Road, New Plymouth
|
6 Feb
|
12.30 pm - 2.30 pm
|
Casual plus
|
Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.
|
Amber Court Motel
|
100 Leach Street, New Plymouth
|
6 - 8 Feb
|
1.30 pm 6 Feb - 10.30 am 8 Feb
|
Casual Plus
|
Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.
|
Pukekura Park
|
Pukekura Park New Plymouth
|
6 Feb
|
5.30 pm - 9 pm
|
Casual
|
Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453
|
Egmont National Park
|
New Plymouth
|
7 Feb
|
7.30 am - 3.30 pm
|
Casual
|
Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453
|
Cycle Inn New Plymouth
|
133 Devon Street East, New Plymouth
|
8 Feb
|
9.30 am - 11 am
|
Casual Plus
|
Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.
|
Puke Ariki Library and Museum
|
1 Ariki Street, New Plymouth
|
8 Feb
|
11.45 am - 2.15 pm
|
Casual Plus
|
Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.
|
Pizza Hut New Plymouth
|
Cnr Gover Street and Leach Street, New Plymouth
|
8 Feb
|
1.15 pm - 2.45 pm
|
Casual Plus
|
Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.
|
Back Beach
|
New Plymouth
|
8 Feb
|
2 pm - 5 pm
|
Casual
|
Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453
|
BP Breakwater Road, New Plymouth
|
7 Breakwater Road, New Plymouth
|
8 Feb
|
3.30 pm - 4.35 pm
|
Casual Plus
|
Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.
|
McDonalds Otorohanga
|
117 Maniapoto Street, Otorohanga
|
8 Feb
|
4 pm - 5.30 pm
|
Casual Plus
|
Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.
|
Pak'nSave Manukau
|
6 Cavendish Drive, Manukau
|
12 Feb
|
3.45 pm - 5.00 pm
|
Casual plus
|
Please stay at home and get a test on the 17th of February and call Healthline on 08003585453.
|
Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau
|
5 Putney Way, Manukau
|
12 Feb
|
11.30am - 2pm
|
Casual plus
|
Please stay at home and get a test on the 17th of February and call Healthline on 08003585453.
|
Bunnings Warehouse Manukau
|
55 Lambie Drive, Manukau
|
13 Feb
|
8.30am - 10.00am
|
Casual plus
|
Please stay at home and get a test on the 18th of February and call Healthline on 08003585453.