Full list of places of interest: New Plymouth and South Auckland

Here's the latest list of places of interest for South Auckland and New Plymouth after three members of the same family tested positive for the UK variant of Covid-19.

Taranaki Maunga. Source: istock.com

The family lives in South Auckland but travelled to Taranaki for Waitangi weekend. 

Location name

Address

Day

Time

Contact Category

What to do

BP Papakura

BP Motorway Service Centre, Auckland Southern Motorway, Rosehill

6 Feb

7.00am - 8.15am

Casual Plus

Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

McDonalds Southern Motorway

BP Motorway Service Centre, Auckland Southern Motorway, Rosehill

6 Feb

7 am - 8.15 am

Casual Plus

Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

GAS Piopio

94 Moa Street, Pio Pio

6 Feb

8.30 am - 9.30 am

Casual Plus

 Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Te Rewarewa Bridge

Fitzroy, New Plymouth

6 Feb

12 pm - 1.30 pm

Casual

Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453

Sumela Kebab

6 Breakwater Road, New Plymouth

6 Feb

12.30 pm - 2.30 pm

Casual plus

 Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Amber Court Motel

100 Leach Street, New Plymouth

6 - 8 Feb

1.30 pm 6 Feb - 10.30 am 8 Feb

Casual Plus

 Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Pukekura Park

Pukekura Park New Plymouth

6 Feb

5.30 pm - 9 pm

Casual

Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453

Egmont National Park

New Plymouth
(The Pouakai Range - Mangorei Track).

7 Feb

7.30 am - 3.30 pm

Casual

Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453

Cycle Inn New Plymouth

133 Devon Street East, New Plymouth

8 Feb

9.30 am - 11 am

Casual Plus

Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Puke Ariki Library and Museum

1 Ariki Street, New Plymouth

8 Feb

11.45 am - 2.15 pm

Casual Plus

Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Pizza Hut New Plymouth 

Cnr Gover Street and Leach Street, New Plymouth

8 Feb

1.15 pm - 2.45 pm

Casual Plus

 Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Back Beach

New Plymouth

8 Feb

2 pm - 5 pm

Casual

Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453

BP Breakwater Road, New Plymouth

7 Breakwater Road, New Plymouth

8 Feb

3.30 pm - 4.35 pm

Casual Plus

Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

McDonalds Otorohanga

117 Maniapoto Street, Otorohanga 

8 Feb

4 pm - 5.30 pm

Casual Plus

Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Pak'nSave Manukau

6 Cavendish Drive, Manukau

12 Feb

3.45 pm - 5.00 pm

Casual plus

Please stay at home and get a test on the 17th of February and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau

5 Putney Way, Manukau

12 Feb

11.30am - 2pm

Casual plus

Please stay at home and get a test on the 17th of February and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Bunnings Warehouse Manukau

55 Lambie Drive, Manukau

13 Feb

8.30am - 10.00am

Casual plus

Please stay at home and get a test on the 18th of February and call Healthline on 08003585453.

New Zealand
Auckland
Taranaki
