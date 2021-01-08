Full list of places of interest: New Plymouth and South Auckland

Location name Address Day Time Contact Category What to do

BP Papakura BP Motorway Service Centre, Auckland Southern Motorway, Rosehill 6 Feb 7.00am - 8.15am Casual Plus Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

McDonalds Southern Motorway BP Motorway Service Centre, Auckland Southern Motorway, Rosehill 6 Feb 7 am - 8.15 am Casual Plus Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

GAS Piopio 94 Moa Street, Pio Pio 6 Feb 8.30 am - 9.30 am Casual Plus Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Te Rewarewa Bridge Fitzroy, New Plymouth 6 Feb 12 pm - 1.30 pm Casual Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453

Sumela Kebab 6 Breakwater Road, New Plymouth 6 Feb 12.30 pm - 2.30 pm Casual plus Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Amber Court Motel 100 Leach Street, New Plymouth 6 - 8 Feb 1.30 pm 6 Feb - 10.30 am 8 Feb Casual Plus Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Pukekura Park Pukekura Park New Plymouth 6 Feb 5.30 pm - 9 pm Casual Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453

Egmont National Park New Plymouth

(The Pouakai Range - Mangorei Track). 7 Feb 7.30 am - 3.30 pm Casual Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453

Cycle Inn New Plymouth 133 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 8 Feb 9.30 am - 11 am Casual Plus Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Puke Ariki Library and Museum 1 Ariki Street, New Plymouth 8 Feb 11.45 am - 2.15 pm Casual Plus Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Pizza Hut New Plymouth Cnr Gover Street and Leach Street, New Plymouth 8 Feb 1.15 pm - 2.45 pm Casual Plus Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Back Beach New Plymouth 8 Feb 2 pm - 5 pm Casual Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453

BP Breakwater Road, New Plymouth 7 Breakwater Road, New Plymouth 8 Feb 3.30 pm - 4.35 pm Casual Plus Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

McDonalds Otorohanga 117 Maniapoto Street, Otorohanga 8 Feb 4 pm - 5.30 pm Casual Plus Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Pak'nSave Manukau 6 Cavendish Drive, Manukau 12 Feb 3.45 pm - 5.00 pm Casual plus Please stay at home and get a test on the 17th of February and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau 5 Putney Way, Manukau 12 Feb 11.30am - 2pm Casual plus Please stay at home and get a test on the 17th of February and call Healthline on 08003585453.