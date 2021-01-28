Full list of locations linked to two new Auckland Covid-19 community cases

With two new cases of coronavirus connected to the Pullman Hotel managed isolation facility in Auckland, the Ministry of Health has released a list of locations visited by the pair in the time since they left the facility.

Your playlist will load after this ad

All visitors to these locations during the period of interest on Auckland's North Shore are being asked to self-isolate and get tested for the virus as soon as they can. They're also being advised to call Healthline for more information.

Two people who completed quarantine alongside Northland case being treated as confirmed Covid-19 infections

The locations of interest where visitors are being asked to be tested as soon as possible include the BBQ King restaurant in Albany which was visited several times on 17 January between 11am and 2pm as well as between 5pm and 9pm.

BBQ King was also visited twice the next day on 18 January between 12:30pm and 3pm also between 5pm and 9pm.

Pak'nSave supermarket in Silverdale is also being treated as a location of interest after it was visited from 2pm to 2:30pm on 17 January and again the day after from 12pm to 12:30 pm.

Visitors to Caltex petrol station in Orewa on 18 January between 1 pm and 1:30 pm are also being asked by the Ministry of Health to be tested as soon as possible.

Those who visited Hickeys Pharmacy in Orewa on 23 January between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm have been advised to self-isolation while they wait and get tested for Covid-19 tomorrow.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Farmers retail store in Albany was also visited by a positive case on 24 January between midday and 1 pm. Those who were in the store during this time have been asked to self-isolate and hold off from getting tested until 29 January.

Two Tai Ping Supermarkets on Auckland's North Shore are also being treated as locations of interest after visits in the last few days before the returnees tested positive.

Two new Auckland Covid-19 cases could hold up resumption of quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia

Tai Ping Supermarket in Albany was visited on 24 January between 12pm and 1pm, with visitors asked to self-isolate until they can be tested on 29 January.

Visitors to Tai Ping Supermarket in Northcote who were at the store on Monday between 12:30pm and 1pm are being asked to get tested for the virus on 31 January.