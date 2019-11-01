Full list of Kiwis who received New Year Honours

The full New Year's Honours list can be found below.

Departing All Blacks coach Steve Hansen. Source: Getty

DNZM

To be Dames Companion of the said Order:

Dr Anna Louisa de Launey Crighton, QSO, JP

For services to heritage preservation and governance

Ms Noeline Taurua

For services to netball

Professor Marilyn Joy Waring, CNZM

For services to women and economics

KNZM

To be Knights Companion of the said Order:

Mr Stephen William Hansen, CNZM

For services to rugby

Mr Robert George Martin, MNZM

For services to people with disabilities

The Honourable Joseph Victor Williams

For services to the judiciary

CNZM

To be Companions of the said Order:



Mr John Daniel Barnett, ONZM



For services to film and television



Professor Richard Dodgshun Bedford, QSO

For services to governance



Mr Robert James Campbell

For services to governance and business



Dr Jennifer Barbara Carryer, MNZM

For services to health, particularly nursing



Mr Antony John Carter

For services to business governance



Gillian, Lady Deane

For services to philanthropy, particularly for rare disorders, the arts and youth



Ms Helen Mary Heffernan

For services to health



Dr Frances Anne Hughes, ONZM, JP

For services to mental health and nursing



Ms Rachael Le Mesurier

For services to governance, the community and health



Mr Donald Evan Murray MacCormick

For services to health, particularly surgery



Dr Michael Edward Matthews

For services to food technology and the food industry



Mr John Walter McKinnon, QSO

For services to New Zealand-China relations



Mr Roger John Moses, ONZM

For services to education



Ms Helen Joan Plume

For services to the environment



Dr Edward Ward

For services to intensive care practice



Dr Dianne Rosemary Webster, QSO

For services to health, particularly paediatrics



ONZM

To be Officers of the said Order:

Ms Priscilla Jane Askew

For services to music



Ms Jan Patricia Bolwell

For services to dance and theatre

Ms Lydia Pounamu Bradey

For services to mountaineering



Mr Murray Ernest Cammick

For services to the music industry



Mrs Elizabeth Jane Clark

For services to gymnastics



Associate Professor Hendrika Martine Crezee

For services to interpreter and translator education



Mr Grant Thomas Crothers

For services to Tokelau and the fishing industry



Dr John Wayne Delahunt

For services to endocrinology and the transgender community



Ms Margaret Hine Forsyth

For services to netball and the community



Mr Graeme William Gale

For services to aviation and conservation



Mrs Rosslyn Ann Gale

For services to aviation and conservation



Mr William Morris Gosden, MNZM

For services to the film industry



Ms Karyn Lee Maxwell Hay

For services to broadcasting and the music industry



Mr Michael Hopkinson

For services to kayaking and outdoor education



Dr Harvey Eshkol Indyk

For services to analytical chemistry and the dairy industry



Ms Susan Jane Kedgley

For services to women and governance



Mr Anthony Francis Kokshoorn

For services to local government and the community



Ms Laura Robyn Langman

For services to netball



Dr George William Mason

For services to conservation, philanthropy and the community



Mr Paul McGill

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Mrs Amanda Elizabeth Anngold McIntosh

For services to early childhood education



Ms Annette Margaret Milligan

For services to health, particularly nursing



Mr Robert Narev, MNZM

For services to the community and education

Ms Ranui Ngarimu

For services to Māori art and culture, particularly weaving

Mr Shaun Michael Norman

For services to mountaineering, alpine safety and the community

Dr Keith William Ovenden

For services to the arts

Miss Susan Diana Price

For services to literature and philanthropy



Mrs Lynden Ann Sainsbury

For services to philanthropy and the community



Ms Mary Gemma Schumacher

For services to palliative care



Emeritus Professor Warwick Bruce Silvester

For services to science and conservation



Ms Suzanne Mary Sinclair

For services to the community and governance



Mr Stephen John Tew

For services to rugby and sports administration

Reverend Nove Vailaau

For services to the Samoan community



Mr Shayne William Walker

For services to fostering children and social work

Mr Anthony Gordon Wilding

For services to the dairy industry and the community



Mr Gary Ross Wilson

For services to Māori and Pacific journalism and broadcasting

MNZM

To be Members of the said Order:



Dr Anne Bardsley

For services to science and the State



Mr Peter Richard Barker

For services to the community



Ms Gillian Margaret Bibby

For services to music education



Miss Lauren Marie Boyle

For services to swimming



Mrs Sulieti Fieme'a Burrows

For services to Tongan art and education



Mr George Leonard Burt

For services to Māori and broadcasting



Ms Susan Mary Cameron (Susan Boland)

For services to music and seniors



Mrs Marilyn Joy Cassidy

For services to dance



Mr Gerben Willem Cath

For services to the screen industry and education



Mr George Sheung Hung Chan

For services to philanthropy and the community



Mr John Anthony Chemis

For services to education



Mr Michael Anthony Chopping

For services to the electrical industry



Dr David Anthony Codyre

For services to mental health



Mrs Naomi Frances Cowan

For services to mental health and the community



Mr Roy James Cowley

For services to charity governance and the arts

Ms Kathleen Mary Craig

For services to music and music education



Mr Paul Emlyn Crowther

For services to music



Ms Julia Samantha Durkin

For services to photography



Mrs Carrol Margaret Elliott

For services to nursing and the community



Ms Janine Ewan

For services to palliative care



Mrs Judith Grace Geare

For services to language education and New Zealand-Germany relations



Mr John Grant Gibson

For services to rugby league



Ms Parris Renee Goebel

For services to dance

Ms Carole Erna Gordon

For services to seniors



Ms Louise Mary Green

For services to education



Dr Aroha Gaylene Harris

For services to Māori and historical research



Ms Arneta Honey Hireme

For services to rugby league



Mrs Jenn Maree Hooper

For services to maternity care and people with disabilities



Ms Penelope Anne Hulse

For services to local government



Reverend Dr Helen Elizabeth Jacobi

For services to the Anglican church and the community



Mr William John Kerrison

For services to river and wildlife conservation



Professor Ngaire Margaret Kerse

For services to seniors and health



Mrs Jennifer Sabina Khan-Janif

For services to refugee and migrant communities



Lealamanu'a Aiga Caroline Mareko

For services to the Pacific community and education



Mr Dennis Te Uhi Marsh

For services to music and fundraising



Associate Professor Humaira Moeed

For services to science education and the community



Ms Ruth Suzanne Money

For services to victim advocacy



Mrs Linley May Myers

For services to education



Mrs Jennifer Ann Noble

For services to health, particularly research for rare diseases



Mr Graeme Frederick North

For services to architecture and natural building standards

Mr Donald Peter O'Connor

For services to motorsport



Mr Patrick Leo Michael O'Connor

For services to migrant communities and education



Ms Tamsin Orr-Walker

For services to kea conservation



Mrs Yvonne Shirley Ann Palmer, QSM

For services to seniors and the community



Mr Geoffrey Robert Pearman

For services to seniors and business



Mr Hadleigh Jayton Richard Pierson

For services to paralympic sport



Mr Kim Leslie Robinson

For services to the deaf community



Mr Donald William Scarlet

For services to conservation



Mr Grant William Rowan Sidaway

For services to seniors and ICT education



Senior Sergeant Bryan Martin Smith

For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Ms Pauline Alice Roycroft Stansfield

For services to people with disabilities



Mr Clayton Trevor Arthur Stent

For services to the community and governance

Mrs Jennifer Ann Thompson

For services to amputees and horticulture



Miss Sonia Faiga Tiatia

For services to hospitality and youth



Mr Tiatia Ieti Fale Tiatia

For services to sport and the Samoan community

Mrs Marama Amiria Tuuta

For services to Māori and education

Mrs Wendy Joy Ure

For services to early childhood education



Mrs Lucy Whittingham (Lucy Addison)

For services to the deafblind community



Mr Gordon Alan Wilson

For services to education

Mr David Philip Wright

For services to biodynamic agriculture



Mr Paul Dudley Wright

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the forestry industry



The Queen's Service Order

QSO

To be Companions of the said Order:



Mr Gary John Dickson



For services to search and rescue



Dr John Morgan Williams

For services to the State and the environment



The Queen's Service Medal

QSM

Mrs Kataraina Kathy Allen

For services to the community



Mr Peter Leicester Ayson, OStJ

For services to the community



Mrs Jaylene Viki Ball

For services to Māori and the community



Mr Rodney Elliott Brown

For services to conservation



Mrs Kathleen Anne Burford

For services to migrant and refugee women and crafts



Mr Stephen Michael Bush

For services to environmental rejuvenation



Mrs Diane Elizabeth Cleverley

For services to the community and music



Mr Norman Rodney Crawshaw

For services to the community and sport



Ms Barbara Alison Elizabeth Cuthbert

For services to cycling and transport advocacy

The Reverend Ngaire Glenys Davis

For services to the community



Mr Panapa Stewart Davis

For services to the community



Mr David Malcolm Denton

For services to outdoor recreation and youth



Mrs Mairi Patricia Dickson, JP

For services to the community



Mrs Barbara Joan Dixon

For services to the community



Reverend Leslie Norman Dixon, MStJ

For services to the community



Mrs Patricia Anne Flutey, JP

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mrs Shirley Frew

For services to textile crafts and the community

Dr Alison Heather Gaston

For services to health and health education



Mr Roger Francis Gilbert

For services to sport and historical research



Mr Kenneth Alan Hamilton

For services to athletics and youth

Sister Sally Catherine Hannan

For services to the community



Mr Allan John Hedley

For services to the community



Ms Veranoa Angelique Hetet

For services to Māori art



Mr Lehi Hohaia

For services to the New Zealand Police and Māori



Ms Suzanne Jane Hori Te Pa

For services to the Pacific community and youth



Mr Andrew John

For services to conservation and education



Mr David Stuart Jones

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mr Rex Graham Kirk

Deceased. Her Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on 22 October 2019, prior to the date of decease.



For services to the community and sport



Mrs Carrell Mary Knight

For services to lawn bowls



Reverend Evan Hope Lagaluga

For services to the Niuean community



Mr Petrus Wilhemus Martens

For services to football



Mrs Beryl Joy Maultby

For services to the community



Mrs Philippa Elizabeth McCann

For services to the Blind Foundation



Ms Lisa Claire McLaren

For services to climate change advocacy



Mr James Peter Muir

For services to the community



Mrs Kolovula Murphy

For services to Tongan and Pacific communities



Mr Robert William Norling

For services to railway heritage and the community



Mr Terence Patrick O'Neill

For services to sports journalism



Mr Turangapito Parata

For services to Māori, health and youth



Mr Lui Ponifasio

For services to the Pacific community



Mrs Mereane Ponifasio

For services to the Pacific community



Ms Hellen Puhipuhi

For services to the Pacific community and education

Mr Murray Thomas Purvis

For services to the community and tennis



Mr John Taylor Reed

For services to the community



Mr Bruce Douglas Russell, JP

For services to the community

Mrs Cushla Alison Scrivens

For services to historical research and heritage preservation



Mr Harjit Singh

For services to the Indian community and seniors



Mrs Jean McLean Stanley

For services to conservation



Mrs Rosemary Margaret Stott

For services to music



Mrs Barbara Florence Stuart

For services to conservation



Mr Teremoana Tauira

For services to the Pacific community



Mr John Scott Taylor

For services to the community



Mrs Barbara Mary Thompson

For services to the community and women



Mrs Leonie Mavis Tisch

For services to health and the community



Ms Gillian Ruth Vaughan

For services to wildlife conservation



Mr Terence Archibald Wade

For services to scouting, education and the community

Ms Robyn Coralie Watchorn, JP

For services to the community and art

HONORARY

Reverend Kalolo Fihaki



For services to the Tongan community



The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

DSD



Group Captain Michael James Cannon, NZBM



For services to the New Zealand Defence Force







