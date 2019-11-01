TODAY |

Full list of Kiwis who received New Year Honours

Source:  1 NEWS

The full New Year's Honours list can be found below.

Departing All Blacks coach Steve Hansen. Source: Getty

DNZM

To be Dames Companion of the said Order:

Dr Anna Louisa de Launey Crighton, QSO, JP

For services to heritage preservation and governance

Ms Noeline Taurua

For services to netball

Professor Marilyn Joy Waring, CNZM

For services to women and economics

KNZM

To be Knights Companion of the said Order:

Mr Stephen William Hansen, CNZM

For services to rugby

Mr Robert George Martin, MNZM

For services to people with disabilities

The Honourable Joseph Victor Williams

For services to the judiciary

CNZM

To be Companions of the said Order:

Mr John Daniel Barnett, ONZM

For services to film and television

Professor Richard Dodgshun Bedford, QSO

For services to governance

Mr Robert James Campbell 

For services to governance and business

Dr Jennifer Barbara Carryer, MNZM

For services to health, particularly nursing

Mr Antony John Carter 

For services to business governance

Gillian, Lady Deane 

For services to philanthropy, particularly for rare disorders, the arts and youth

Ms Helen Mary Heffernan 

For services to health

Dr Frances Anne Hughes, ONZM, JP

For services to mental health and nursing

Ms Rachael Le Mesurier 

For services to governance, the community and health

Mr Donald Evan Murray MacCormick 

For services to health, particularly surgery

Dr Michael Edward Matthews 

For services to food technology and the food industry

Mr John Walter McKinnon, QSO

For services to New Zealand-China relations

Mr Roger John Moses, ONZM

For services to education

Ms Helen Joan Plume 

For services to the environment

Dr Edward Ward 

For services to intensive care practice

Dr Dianne Rosemary Webster, QSO

For services to health, particularly paediatrics

ONZM

To be Officers of the said Order:

Ms Priscilla Jane Askew

For services to music

Ms Jan Patricia Bolwell

For services to dance and theatre

Ms Lydia Pounamu Bradey 

For services to mountaineering

Mr Murray Ernest Cammick 

For services to the music industry

Mrs Elizabeth Jane Clark 

For services to gymnastics

Associate Professor Hendrika Martine Crezee 

For services to interpreter and translator education

Mr Grant Thomas Crothers 

For services to Tokelau and the fishing industry

 Dr John Wayne Delahunt 

For services to endocrinology and the transgender community

Ms Margaret Hine Forsyth 

For services to netball and the community

Mr Graeme William Gale 

For services to aviation and conservation

Mrs Rosslyn Ann Gale 

For services to aviation and conservation

Mr William Morris Gosden, MNZM

For services to the film industry

Ms Karyn Lee Maxwell Hay 

For services to broadcasting and the music industry

Mr Michael Hopkinson 

For services to kayaking and outdoor education

Dr Harvey Eshkol Indyk 

For services to analytical chemistry and the dairy industry

Ms Susan Jane Kedgley 

For services to women and governance

Mr Anthony Francis Kokshoorn 

For services to local government and the community

Ms Laura Robyn Langman 

For services to netball

Dr George William Mason 

For services to conservation, philanthropy and the community

Mr Paul McGill 

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mrs Amanda Elizabeth Anngold McIntosh 

For services to early childhood education

Ms Annette Margaret Milligan 

For services to health, particularly nursing

Mr Robert Narev, MNZM

For services to the community and education

Ms Ranui Ngarimu 

For services to Māori art and culture, particularly weaving

Mr Shaun Michael Norman 

For services to mountaineering, alpine safety and the community

Dr Keith William Ovenden

For services to the arts

Miss Susan Diana Price 

For services to literature and philanthropy

Mrs Lynden Ann Sainsbury 

For services to philanthropy and the community

Ms Mary Gemma Schumacher 

For services to palliative care

Emeritus Professor Warwick Bruce Silvester 

For services to science and conservation

Ms Suzanne Mary Sinclair 

For services to the community and governance

Mr Stephen John Tew

For services to rugby and sports administration

Reverend Nove Vailaau 

For services to the Samoan community

Mr Shayne William Walker 

For services to fostering children and social work

Mr Anthony Gordon Wilding 

For services to the dairy industry and the community

Mr Gary Ross Wilson

For services to Māori and Pacific journalism and broadcasting

MNZM

To be Members of the said Order:

Dr Anne Bardsley

For services to science and the State

Mr Peter Richard Barker 

For services to the community

Ms Gillian Margaret Bibby 

For services to music education

Miss Lauren Marie Boyle 

For services to swimming

Mrs Sulieti Fieme'a Burrows 

For services to Tongan art and education

Mr George Leonard Burt 

For services to Māori and broadcasting

Ms Susan Mary Cameron (Susan Boland)

For services to music and seniors

Mrs Marilyn Joy Cassidy 

For services to dance

Mr Gerben Willem Cath 

For services to the screen industry and education

Mr George Sheung Hung Chan 

For services to philanthropy and the community

Mr John Anthony Chemis 

For services to education

Mr Michael Anthony Chopping 

For services to the electrical industry

Dr David Anthony Codyre 

For services to mental health

Mrs Naomi Frances Cowan 

For services to mental health and the community

Mr Roy James Cowley

For services to charity governance and the arts

Ms Kathleen Mary Craig 

For services to music and music education

Mr Paul Emlyn Crowther 

For services to music

Ms Julia Samantha Durkin 

For services to photography

Mrs Carrol Margaret Elliott 

For services to nursing and the community

Ms Janine Ewan 

For services to palliative care

Mrs Judith Grace Geare 

For services to language education and New Zealand-Germany relations

Mr John Grant Gibson 

For services to rugby league

Ms Parris Renee Goebel 

For services to dance

Ms Carole Erna Gordon 

For services to seniors

Ms Louise Mary Green 

For services to education

Dr Aroha Gaylene Harris 

For services to Māori and historical research

Ms Arneta Honey Hireme 

For services to rugby league

Mrs Jenn Maree Hooper 

For services to maternity care and people with disabilities

Ms Penelope Anne Hulse 

For services to local government

Reverend Dr Helen Elizabeth Jacobi 

For services to the Anglican church and the community

Mr William John Kerrison 

For services to river and wildlife conservation

Professor Ngaire Margaret Kerse 

For services to seniors and health

Mrs Jennifer Sabina Khan-Janif 

For services to refugee and migrant communities

Lealamanu'a Aiga Caroline Mareko 

For services to the Pacific community and education

Mr Dennis Te Uhi Marsh 

For services to music and fundraising

Associate Professor Humaira Moeed 

For services to science education and the community

Ms Ruth Suzanne Money 

For services to victim advocacy

Mrs Linley May Myers 

For services to education

Mrs Jennifer Ann Noble 

For services to health, particularly research for rare diseases

Mr Graeme Frederick North

For services to architecture and natural building standards

Mr Donald Peter O'Connor 

For services to motorsport

Mr Patrick Leo Michael O'Connor 

For services to migrant communities and education

Ms Tamsin Orr-Walker 

For services to kea conservation

Mrs Yvonne Shirley Ann Palmer, QSM

For services to seniors and the community

Mr Geoffrey Robert Pearman 

For services to seniors and business

Mr Hadleigh Jayton Richard Pierson 

For services to paralympic sport

Mr Kim Leslie Robinson 

For services to the deaf community

Mr Donald William Scarlet 

For services to conservation

Mr Grant William Rowan Sidaway 

For services to seniors and ICT education

Senior Sergeant Bryan Martin Smith 

For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Ms Pauline Alice Roycroft Stansfield 

For services to people with disabilities

Mr Clayton Trevor Arthur Stent 

For services to the community and governance

Mrs Jennifer Ann Thompson 

For services to amputees and horticulture

Miss Sonia Faiga Tiatia 

For services to hospitality and youth

Mr Tiatia Ieti Fale Tiatia 

For services to sport and the Samoan community

Mrs Marama Amiria Tuuta

For services to Māori and education

Mrs Wendy Joy Ure 

For services to early childhood education

Mrs Lucy Whittingham (Lucy Addison)

For services to the deafblind community

Mr Gordon Alan Wilson

For services to education

Mr David Philip Wright 

For services to biodynamic agriculture

Mr Paul Dudley Wright 

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the forestry industry

The Queen's Service Order

QSO
To be Companions of the said Order:


Mr Gary John Dickson

For services to search and rescue

Dr John Morgan Williams 

For services to the State and the environment

The Queen's Service Medal

QSM

Mrs Kataraina Kathy Allen 

For services to the community

Mr Peter Leicester Ayson, OStJ

For services to the community

Mrs Jaylene Viki Ball 

For services to Māori and the community

Mr Rodney Elliott Brown 

For services to conservation

Mrs Kathleen Anne Burford 

For services to migrant and refugee women and crafts

Mr Stephen Michael Bush 

For services to environmental rejuvenation

Mrs Diane Elizabeth Cleverley 

For services to the community and music

Mr Norman Rodney Crawshaw 

For services to the community and sport

Ms Barbara Alison Elizabeth Cuthbert 

For services to cycling and transport advocacy

The Reverend Ngaire Glenys Davis 

For services to the community

Mr Panapa Stewart Davis 

For services to the community

Mr David Malcolm Denton 

For services to outdoor recreation and youth

Mrs Mairi Patricia Dickson, JP

For services to the community

Mrs Barbara Joan Dixon 

For services to the community

Reverend Leslie Norman Dixon, MStJ

For services to the community

Mrs Patricia Anne Flutey, JP

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mrs Shirley Frew 

For services to textile crafts and the community

Dr Alison Heather Gaston 

For services to health and health education

Mr Roger Francis Gilbert 

For services to sport and historical research

Mr Kenneth Alan Hamilton 

For services to athletics and youth

Sister Sally Catherine Hannan 

For services to the community

Mr Allan John Hedley 

For services to the community

Ms Veranoa Angelique Hetet 

For services to Māori art

Mr Lehi Hohaia 

For services to the New Zealand Police and Māori

Ms Suzanne Jane Hori Te Pa 

For services to the Pacific community and youth

Mr Andrew John 

For services to conservation and education

Mr David Stuart Jones 

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mr Rex Graham Kirk 

Deceased. Her Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on 22 October 2019, prior to the date of decease.

For services to the community and sport

Mrs Carrell Mary Knight 

For services to lawn bowls

Reverend Evan Hope Lagaluga 

For services to the Niuean community

Mr Petrus Wilhemus Martens 

For services to football

Mrs Beryl Joy Maultby 

For services to the community

Mrs Philippa Elizabeth McCann 

For services to the Blind Foundation

Ms Lisa Claire McLaren 

For services to climate change advocacy

 Mr James Peter Muir 

For services to the community

Mrs Kolovula Murphy 

For services to Tongan and Pacific communities

Mr Robert William Norling 

For services to railway heritage and the community

Mr Terence Patrick O'Neill 

For services to sports journalism

Mr Turangapito Parata 

For services to Māori, health and youth

Mr Lui Ponifasio 

For services to the Pacific community

Mrs Mereane Ponifasio 

For services to the Pacific community

Ms Hellen Puhipuhi 

For services to the Pacific community and education

Mr Murray Thomas Purvis 

For services to the community and tennis

Mr John Taylor Reed 

For services to the community

Mr Bruce Douglas Russell, JP

For services to the community

Mrs Cushla Alison Scrivens 

For services to historical research and heritage preservation

Mr Harjit Singh 

For services to the Indian community and seniors

Mrs Jean McLean Stanley 

For services to conservation

Mrs Rosemary Margaret Stott 

For services to music

Mrs Barbara Florence Stuart 

For services to conservation

Mr Teremoana Tauira 

For services to the Pacific community

Mr John Scott Taylor 

For services to the community

Mrs Barbara Mary Thompson 

For services to the community and women

Mrs Leonie Mavis Tisch 

For services to health and the community

Ms Gillian Ruth Vaughan 

For services to wildlife conservation

Mr Terence Archibald Wade 

For services to scouting, education and the community

Ms Robyn Coralie Watchorn, JP

For services to the community and art

HONORARY

Reverend Kalolo Fihaki

For services to the Tongan community

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

DSD


Group Captain Michael James Cannon, NZBM

For services to the New Zealand Defence Force




New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Neighbours say family had normal day before two people found dead, child critically injured at Auckland property
2
Full list of Kiwis who received New Year Honours
3
Steven Adams' ridiculous save sets up teammate as OKC earn last-gasp win over Raptors
4
Two men wanted after allegedly following couple out of Dunedin fast-food restaurant before knocking man unconscious
5
'I couldn't do it without Tash' - Sir Steve Hansen hails wife after being recognised in New Year Honours
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Five of New Zealand's 10 hottest days came in the last decade, NIWA says
02:11

Dan Corbett gives his New Year's Eve forecast to help plan your celebrations

Two men wanted after allegedly following couple out of Dunedin fast-food restaurant before knocking man unconscious

White Island tragedy survivor watches funeral for his parents and younger sister from hospital bed