Full list of Kiwis who received New Year Honours

The full New Year's Honours list can be found below.
DNZM
To be Dames Companion of the said Order:
Dr Anna Louisa de Launey Crighton, QSO, JP
For services to heritage preservation and governance
Ms Noeline Taurua
For services to netball
Professor Marilyn Joy Waring, CNZM
For services to women and economics
KNZM
To be Knights Companion of the said Order:
Mr Stephen William Hansen, CNZM
For services to rugby
Mr Robert George Martin, MNZM
For services to people with disabilities
The Honourable Joseph Victor Williams
For services to the judiciary
CNZM
To be Companions of the said Order:
Mr John Daniel Barnett, ONZM
For services to film and television
Professor Richard Dodgshun Bedford, QSO
For services to governance
Mr Robert James Campbell
For services to governance and business
Dr Jennifer Barbara Carryer, MNZM
For services to health, particularly nursing
Mr Antony John Carter
For services to business governance
Gillian, Lady Deane
For services to philanthropy, particularly for rare disorders, the arts and youth
Ms Helen Mary Heffernan
For services to health
Dr Frances Anne Hughes, ONZM, JP
For services to mental health and nursing
Ms Rachael Le Mesurier
For services to governance, the community and health
Mr Donald Evan Murray MacCormick
For services to health, particularly surgery
Dr Michael Edward Matthews
For services to food technology and the food industry
Mr John Walter McKinnon, QSO
For services to New Zealand-China relations
Mr Roger John Moses, ONZM
For services to education
Ms Helen Joan Plume
For services to the environment
Dr Edward Ward
For services to intensive care practice
Dr Dianne Rosemary Webster, QSO
For services to health, particularly paediatrics
ONZM
To be Officers of the said Order:
Ms Priscilla Jane Askew
For services to music
Ms Jan Patricia Bolwell
For services to dance and theatre
Ms Lydia Pounamu Bradey
For services to mountaineering
Mr Murray Ernest Cammick
For services to the music industry
Mrs Elizabeth Jane Clark
For services to gymnastics
Associate Professor Hendrika Martine Crezee
For services to interpreter and translator education
Mr Grant Thomas Crothers
For services to Tokelau and the fishing industry
Dr John Wayne Delahunt
For services to endocrinology and the transgender community
Ms Margaret Hine Forsyth
For services to netball and the community
Mr Graeme William Gale
For services to aviation and conservation
Mrs Rosslyn Ann Gale
For services to aviation and conservation
Mr William Morris Gosden, MNZM
For services to the film industry
Ms Karyn Lee Maxwell Hay
For services to broadcasting and the music industry
Mr Michael Hopkinson
For services to kayaking and outdoor education
Dr Harvey Eshkol Indyk
For services to analytical chemistry and the dairy industry
Ms Susan Jane Kedgley
For services to women and governance
Mr Anthony Francis Kokshoorn
For services to local government and the community
Ms Laura Robyn Langman
For services to netball
Dr George William Mason
For services to conservation, philanthropy and the community
Mr Paul McGill
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Mrs Amanda Elizabeth Anngold McIntosh
For services to early childhood education
Ms Annette Margaret Milligan
For services to health, particularly nursing
Mr Robert Narev, MNZM
For services to the community and education
Ms Ranui Ngarimu
For services to Māori art and culture, particularly weaving
Mr Shaun Michael Norman
For services to mountaineering, alpine safety and the community
Dr Keith William Ovenden
For services to the arts
Miss Susan Diana Price
For services to literature and philanthropy
Mrs Lynden Ann Sainsbury
For services to philanthropy and the community
Ms Mary Gemma Schumacher
For services to palliative care
Emeritus Professor Warwick Bruce Silvester
For services to science and conservation
Ms Suzanne Mary Sinclair
For services to the community and governance
Mr Stephen John Tew
For services to rugby and sports administration
Reverend Nove Vailaau
For services to the Samoan community
Mr Shayne William Walker
For services to fostering children and social work
Mr Anthony Gordon Wilding
For services to the dairy industry and the community
Mr Gary Ross Wilson
For services to Māori and Pacific journalism and broadcasting
MNZM
To be Members of the said Order:
Dr Anne Bardsley
For services to science and the State
Mr Peter Richard Barker
For services to the community
Ms Gillian Margaret Bibby
For services to music education
Miss Lauren Marie Boyle
For services to swimming
Mrs Sulieti Fieme'a Burrows
For services to Tongan art and education
Mr George Leonard Burt
For services to Māori and broadcasting
Ms Susan Mary Cameron (Susan Boland)
For services to music and seniors
Mrs Marilyn Joy Cassidy
For services to dance
Mr Gerben Willem Cath
For services to the screen industry and education
Mr George Sheung Hung Chan
For services to philanthropy and the community
Mr John Anthony Chemis
For services to education
Mr Michael Anthony Chopping
For services to the electrical industry
Dr David Anthony Codyre
For services to mental health
Mrs Naomi Frances Cowan
For services to mental health and the community
Mr Roy James Cowley
For services to charity governance and the arts
Ms Kathleen Mary Craig
For services to music and music education
Mr Paul Emlyn Crowther
For services to music
Ms Julia Samantha Durkin
For services to photography
Mrs Carrol Margaret Elliott
For services to nursing and the community
Ms Janine Ewan
For services to palliative care
Mrs Judith Grace Geare
For services to language education and New Zealand-Germany relations
Mr John Grant Gibson
For services to rugby league
Ms Parris Renee Goebel
For services to dance
Ms Carole Erna Gordon
For services to seniors
Ms Louise Mary Green
For services to education
Dr Aroha Gaylene Harris
For services to Māori and historical research
Ms Arneta Honey Hireme
For services to rugby league
Mrs Jenn Maree Hooper
For services to maternity care and people with disabilities
Ms Penelope Anne Hulse
For services to local government
Reverend Dr Helen Elizabeth Jacobi
For services to the Anglican church and the community
Mr William John Kerrison
For services to river and wildlife conservation
Professor Ngaire Margaret Kerse
For services to seniors and health
Mrs Jennifer Sabina Khan-Janif
For services to refugee and migrant communities
Lealamanu'a Aiga Caroline Mareko
For services to the Pacific community and education
Mr Dennis Te Uhi Marsh
For services to music and fundraising
Associate Professor Humaira Moeed
For services to science education and the community
Ms Ruth Suzanne Money
For services to victim advocacy
Mrs Linley May Myers
For services to education
Mrs Jennifer Ann Noble
For services to health, particularly research for rare diseases
Mr Graeme Frederick North
For services to architecture and natural building standards
Mr Donald Peter O'Connor
For services to motorsport
Mr Patrick Leo Michael O'Connor
For services to migrant communities and education
Ms Tamsin Orr-Walker
For services to kea conservation
Mrs Yvonne Shirley Ann Palmer, QSM
For services to seniors and the community
Mr Geoffrey Robert Pearman
For services to seniors and business
Mr Hadleigh Jayton Richard Pierson
For services to paralympic sport
Mr Kim Leslie Robinson
For services to the deaf community
Mr Donald William Scarlet
For services to conservation
Mr Grant William Rowan Sidaway
For services to seniors and ICT education
Senior Sergeant Bryan Martin Smith
For services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Ms Pauline Alice Roycroft Stansfield
For services to people with disabilities
Mr Clayton Trevor Arthur Stent
For services to the community and governance
Mrs Jennifer Ann Thompson
For services to amputees and horticulture
Miss Sonia Faiga Tiatia
For services to hospitality and youth
Mr Tiatia Ieti Fale Tiatia
For services to sport and the Samoan community
Mrs Marama Amiria Tuuta
For services to Māori and education
Mrs Wendy Joy Ure
For services to early childhood education
Mrs Lucy Whittingham (Lucy Addison)
For services to the deafblind community
Mr Gordon Alan Wilson
For services to education
Mr David Philip Wright
For services to biodynamic agriculture
Mr Paul Dudley Wright
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the forestry industry
The Queen's Service Order
QSO
To be Companions of the said Order:
Mr Gary John Dickson
For services to search and rescue
Dr John Morgan Williams
For services to the State and the environment
The Queen's Service Medal
QSM
Mrs Kataraina Kathy Allen
For services to the community
Mr Peter Leicester Ayson, OStJ
For services to the community
Mrs Jaylene Viki Ball
For services to Māori and the community
Mr Rodney Elliott Brown
For services to conservation
Mrs Kathleen Anne Burford
For services to migrant and refugee women and crafts
Mr Stephen Michael Bush
For services to environmental rejuvenation
Mrs Diane Elizabeth Cleverley
For services to the community and music
Mr Norman Rodney Crawshaw
For services to the community and sport
Ms Barbara Alison Elizabeth Cuthbert
For services to cycling and transport advocacy
The Reverend Ngaire Glenys Davis
For services to the community
Mr Panapa Stewart Davis
For services to the community
Mr David Malcolm Denton
For services to outdoor recreation and youth
Mrs Mairi Patricia Dickson, JP
For services to the community
Mrs Barbara Joan Dixon
For services to the community
Reverend Leslie Norman Dixon, MStJ
For services to the community
Mrs Patricia Anne Flutey, JP
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mrs Shirley Frew
For services to textile crafts and the community
Dr Alison Heather Gaston
For services to health and health education
Mr Roger Francis Gilbert
For services to sport and historical research
Mr Kenneth Alan Hamilton
For services to athletics and youth
Sister Sally Catherine Hannan
For services to the community
Mr Allan John Hedley
For services to the community
Ms Veranoa Angelique Hetet
For services to Māori art
Mr Lehi Hohaia
For services to the New Zealand Police and Māori
Ms Suzanne Jane Hori Te Pa
For services to the Pacific community and youth
Mr Andrew John
For services to conservation and education
Mr David Stuart Jones
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Mr Rex Graham Kirk
Deceased. Her Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on 22 October 2019, prior to the date of decease.
For services to the community and sport
Mrs Carrell Mary Knight
For services to lawn bowls
Reverend Evan Hope Lagaluga
For services to the Niuean community
Mr Petrus Wilhemus Martens
For services to football
Mrs Beryl Joy Maultby
For services to the community
Mrs Philippa Elizabeth McCann
For services to the Blind Foundation
Ms Lisa Claire McLaren
For services to climate change advocacy
Mr James Peter Muir
For services to the community
Mrs Kolovula Murphy
For services to Tongan and Pacific communities
Mr Robert William Norling
For services to railway heritage and the community
Mr Terence Patrick O'Neill
For services to sports journalism
Mr Turangapito Parata
For services to Māori, health and youth
Mr Lui Ponifasio
For services to the Pacific community
Mrs Mereane Ponifasio
For services to the Pacific community
Ms Hellen Puhipuhi
For services to the Pacific community and education
Mr Murray Thomas Purvis
For services to the community and tennis
Mr John Taylor Reed
For services to the community
Mr Bruce Douglas Russell, JP
For services to the community
Mrs Cushla Alison Scrivens
For services to historical research and heritage preservation
Mr Harjit Singh
For services to the Indian community and seniors
Mrs Jean McLean Stanley
For services to conservation
Mrs Rosemary Margaret Stott
For services to music
Mrs Barbara Florence Stuart
For services to conservation
Mr Teremoana Tauira
For services to the Pacific community
Mr John Scott Taylor
For services to the community
Mrs Barbara Mary Thompson
For services to the community and women
Mrs Leonie Mavis Tisch
For services to health and the community
Ms Gillian Ruth Vaughan
For services to wildlife conservation
Mr Terence Archibald Wade
For services to scouting, education and the community
Ms Robyn Coralie Watchorn, JP
For services to the community and art
HONORARY
Reverend Kalolo Fihaki
For services to the Tongan community
The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration
DSD
Group Captain Michael James Cannon, NZBM
For services to the New Zealand Defence Force