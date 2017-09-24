Full interview today: 'I'd be foolish to tell you wouldn't I' - Winston sinks boot into Nats and Labour, won't reveal bottom lines

Source:
A playful Winston Peters has fronted media in the Bay of Islands this morning, happy to play cat-and-mouse with reporters.
The 72-year-old NZ First leader took issue with reporters trying to get more detail on his post-election coalition strategy, repeatedly rebuking them for asking about potential negotiations, while at the same time sinking the boot into both major parties over campaign tactics.
Watch the full interview here.
