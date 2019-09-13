TODAY |

Full interview: Southern Response CEO explains why they're appealing court decision that found they acted in misleading and deceptive way

The Government's earthquake insurance company Southern Response is appealing a landmark court decision which found it had acted in a misleading and deceptive way.

Southern Response has lost in the Supreme Court and in the High Court - called deceptive, slammed for misleading a client and ordered to pay up.

The insurer is heading to the Court of Appeal after the High Court took the company to task for hiding information from a Christchurch couple and underpaying them by nearly $200,000.

The Government, which is footing the legal bill, says it wants more clarity.

John Campbell spoke with Southern Response chief executive Anthony Honeybone, about the decision to appeal.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

TVNZ’s John Campbell spoke with Southern Response chief executive Anthony Honeybone. Source: Breakfast
