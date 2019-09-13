Full interview: Southern Response CEO explains why they're appealing court decision that found they acted in misleading and deceptive way

The Government's earthquake insurance company Southern Response is appealing a landmark court decision which found it had acted in a misleading and deceptive way.
Southern Response has lost in the Supreme Court and in the High Court - called deceptive, slammed for misleading a client and ordered to pay up.
The insurer is heading to the Court of Appeal after the High Court took the company to task for hiding information from a Christchurch couple and underpaying them by nearly $200,000.
The Government, which is footing the legal bill, says it wants more clarity.
John Campbell spoke with Southern Response chief executive Anthony Honeybone, about the decision to appeal.
