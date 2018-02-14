Full interview: NZ can't be 'soft and cuddly' – 'Crusher' Collins reveals how she'd win 2020

Papakura MP Judith Collins spoke to 1 NEWS' Corin Dann on her leadership bid, confident she could take on PM Jacinda Ardern at the 2020 election.

"People get exactly what they see, so they can trust what I tell them" - Collins answered when asked by Dann; "Some would suggest you can be abrasive, polarising".

She said PM Ardern put New Zealand's reputation and relationship with Australia "at risk" over issues like Manus Island.

Collins said US' new tax policy is "a real risk for NZ".

"We need to be very agile and very smart." New Zealand can't be "soft and cuddly", she said.