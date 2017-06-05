Full impact of Kaikoura earthquake uncovered by scientists with 3D technology

The full impact of the Kaikoura earthquake is being uncovered underwater with scientists starting to survey the sea floor using new 3D technology.

They're attempting to work out whether there are any potential new hazards for boaties.

"We can see that there has been a shift in sea floor being raised almost a metre in some places," says senior hydrographic surveyor Stuart Caie.

"For us our main thrust is safety, navigation keeping navigators safe on the water.

"So some areas haven't been surveyed for a number of years and with the change in technology we're actually getting a fuller picture of what's on the seafloor.

Nautical cartographer Gareth Hodkinson says new state of the art sonar techology makes the job "easier" and gives scientists more data.

"In the past we just had those single beams going down now we have as you can see a complex image a lot more to process," he says.

Waters in Fiordland and Marlborough sounds have been given priority due to the increasing numbers of large ships.