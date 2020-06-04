TODAY |

'Full embraces all around' as dog stranded in US when Covid-19 hit reunites in NZ with owner

Source:  1 NEWS

A trainee avalanche search and rescue dog stranded in Colorado for two months amid the Covid-19 border closures has been reunited with his owner in New Zealand.

Bomber, a 19-month-old curly-coated retriever, was reunited with his owner, Brad Saville, at Queenstown Airport yesterday.

The pair are currently a trainee-level dog team with the LandSAR dog programme.

"It was absolutely exceptional to see him first thing this morning," he told Seven Sharp. "When we first got to lock eyes with one another, it's a really special feeling for sure."

The pup and Mr Saville, a ski patroller at The Remarkables, were honing their avalanche search and rescue skills in an exchange programme in March when the coronavirus pandemic saw international borders start to close.

While Mr Saville returned to New Zealand after Kiwis were told to come home within 48 hours, Bomber was unable to follow suit.

Young Queenstown search and rescue pup stuck in Colorado amid Covid-19 border closures

Mr Saville said while there was "a little bit" of concern Bomber had forgotten about him during their time apart, he received "some really solid reassurance" from some of his connections in Queenstown.

"They said, 'A couple of months, don't let it worry you too much. I know that you want to be back together again, but it's not going to be long enough time to hinder the relationship.'"

He said Bomber was "obviously really stoked" to see his best friend again.

"We were cuddling one another upon our first encounter with one another and full embraces all around."

To keep up with the pair's adventures on Instagram, click here.

New Zealand
Animals
Coronavirus Pandemic
