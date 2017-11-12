Full details of renegotiated TPP deal set to be released today

Source:
The Government is set to release full details of the renegotiated Trans-Pacific Partnership deal today.
Changes include investor state dispute clauses and a ban on foreign residential home buyers.
But former Trade Minister Todd McClay says he doesn't expect the revised deal will be much different than the original.
"There are very few changes in it ... the Government is overselling the changes in it," Mr McClay said.
"My view is that it will be a very good deal for New Zealand."
