Full 13 hour video from inside Pike River mine after 2010 tragedy released by police

Police have released over 13 hours of video footage from the Pike River mine draft, taken by using a remotely-operated camera robot which entered the drift three months after the methane explosion which killed 29 miners on November 19, 2010.

Families of Pike River Mine victims have been asking for the release of the full video.

In a statement today, before the footage was released, Sonya Rockhouse, whose son died in the mine tragedy said: "We've asked for the footage, we've asked for the open boreholes to be re-examined with modern cameras.

"We've asked for the Government to sit down with our experts and make their case for re-entering the drift tunnel to recover bodies and evidence and each time we've been fobbed off."

The full release of the footage comes days after extracts from the video emerged which shows parts of the mine and two people who appear to be operating the robot.

It was the fourth robot to enter the drift and was conducted by the Pike River Coal receivers six days after Police handed over control of the mine.

Police say excerpts from the video was shown at a family meeting in July 2011.

Along with the full video, police have also released sections of notes from family meetings from 2011 which outline the discussion by Pike River Coal representatives of the robots entry into the mine and the outcome.

Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement says the release of material came in response to a number of Official Information Act requests.

"We reiterate that Police has been absolutely committed to transparency with the families of the Pike River miners, and no information has been deliberately withheld by Police," Mr Clement said in a statement today.

"Given the very large volume of video which was passed to Police, including many hours of the empty drift, boreholes and static video or indistinct imagery, not all footage was shown to families.

"Police is also mindful of its privacy obligations regarding individuals who appear on many still images, as well as suppression of some material by the Royal Commission of Inquiry, before we can publicly release the remaining material held."

'The mine is unsafe'

Family members says a segment of the full video, released on Monday shows that mine re-entry is possible.

Solid Energy says this video footage of Mines Rescue workers was taken into account by the company's experts as part of the risk assessment for the mine re-entry.

"There is nothing in the footage that contradicts the ultimate decision that manned re-entry of the mine is unsafe," said chief executive Tony King.

"The risks around re-entry do not centre around the conditions in the first part of the drift - which is what is shown in this footage. As has been previously documented, the significant re-entry risks are mainly beyond the part of the drift that has been explored by robot," Mr King said.

"It is this upper part of the drift that is the initial focus of the unmanned exploration project that is currently underway," he said.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast on Monday after the release of part of the full video, Prime Minister Bill English said the mine remains a dangerous place and the footage does not change that, in his opinion.

"The best advice we have is that its a very high risk workplace," he said.