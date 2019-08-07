Fugitive mum accused of toddler daughter's murder back in custody in Rotorua

A Tīrau mother facing a murder charge over to the death of her 18-month-old daughter in 2019 is back in custody after several days of being considered a fugitive.

Source: 1 NEWS

Cheyenne Thompson's latest hearing in the Rotorua High Court was put on hold Tuesday when she failed to turn up after cutting through her ankle monitoring bracelet days earlier, authorities said.

The 27-year-old was found by police in Hamilton late yesterday.