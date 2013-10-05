 

Fuel tanker truck crashes in Mount Aspiring National Park

A fuel tanker truck has crashed half way into a ditch on the Haast Pass Highway (SH6) in Mount Aspiring National Park, Police say.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services received a call at 7.53am that a truck headed for Wanaka had rolled and was blocking the road.

Police said initial reports indicate the fuel being carried is not leaking and a salvage team has been sen to the location.

Some traffic disruption is expected and the Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit.

