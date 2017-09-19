Fuel shortage latest: Widespread flight cancellations continue

Flights in and out of Auckland Airport continue to be heavily impacted by the ruptured jet fuel line near Marsden Point, with Air New Zealand operating at 30 per cent of capacity and ticket sales restricted.

A jet fuel pipeline from the Marsden Point refinery ruptured near Ruakaka last week, leading to a drop in pressure and 70,000 litres of spilled fuel into a peat swamp.

This morning, a total of eight international departures and eleven domestic departures have been cancelled, with the same numbers also cancelled in terms of arrivals.

Air New Zealand yesterday announced it would restrict ticket sales and halt sales for some international services completely until the issue is fixed.

The airline released a statement saying they expect up to 3000 customers will be affected by cancellations today and about 6000 inconvenienced by unexpected schedule changes.