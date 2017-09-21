 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Fuel restrictions relaxed at Auckland Airport as fuel crisis eases

share

Source:

NZN

Fuel restrictions have been relaxed at Auckland Airport as airlines are now permitted to use 50 per cent of their normal jet fuel supplies.

That's according to leading infrastructure experts responding to the rupture of the jet fuel pipeline to Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

They had previously been restricted to operating on 30 per cent of normal supplies after a leak was last week discovered in the pipeline that carries jet fuel to the airport from Marsden Point refinery in Northland.

The damaged pipeline's temporary shutdown for repairs has led to more than 100 flights cancellations.

However, cancellations have been reducing in recent days with only seven flights expected to be abandoned today, down from 37 on Wednesday.

It also comes as repairs on the pipeline progress well, Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins says.

"The easing of rationing shows the industry's confidence in the progress of the repair, as Refining NZ reports the welding of the new section of pipeline has been completed and has passed its first testing."

She said repairs of the pipeline are expected to be completed well before school holidays.

Extra jet fuel is also expected to be shipped into Wynyard Wharf this weekend and then transported to the airport mid week following quality control tests.

Auckland Airport and some petrol stations have suffered from fuel shortages after the Northland leak.
Source: 1 NEWS

Air New Zealand says it expects to operate its regular schedule today with no fuel-related cancellations.

The airline says its domestic network has run largely as normal for the past two days and it cancelled just one return international service between Auckland and Houston yesterday.

Ms Collins said Auckland's supply of car fuel remains secure although "a small number of service stations in Auckland may be temporarily out of stock of 95 Octane today, as tankers prioritise delivery of 91 and diesel".

Related

Transport

Auckland

02:23
That's according to leading infrastructure experts responding to the rupture of the jet fuel pipeline to Auckland.

Civil servants' air travel back to normal as fuel leak work continues
00:20
Auckland Airport and some petrol stations have suffered from fuel shortages after the Northland leak.

Navy tanker arrives reaches Waipu in mission to help with NZ jet fuel leak problem
02:23
That's according to leading infrastructure experts responding to the rupture of the jet fuel pipeline to Auckland.

Air NZ set to resume regular schedules as fuel crisis eases

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:50
1
Raw: Police give chase as foolhardy driver hoons the wrong way down Auckland motorway

Raw video: Stolen car with young teens inside driven the wrong way up Auckland motorway


00:23
2
Ms Bennett showed she has a decent voice as the party makes its way to Auckland ahead of tomorrow’s election.

Watch: Paula Bennett belts out 'Natural Woman' on packed National Party campaign bus

3
Green Party leader James Shaw, NZ First leader Winston Peters, TOP leader Gareth Morgan, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, National leader Bill English, ACT leader David Seymour, Maori Party leaders Te Ururoa Flavell and Marama Fox.

New data reveals which political party and leader topped Facebook

00:51
4
Even Mike Hosking agreed with Ardern that National were barking up the wrong tree.

Vote Compass: Who Kiwis thought won the final TVNZ leaders' debate

00:57
5
Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.

Watch: 'You can see fear in his eyes' - Joseph Parker full of confidence after drawn out staredown with Hughie Fury

00:50
Raw: Police give chase as foolhardy driver hoons the wrong way down Auckland motorway

Raw video: Stolen car with young teens inside driven the wrong way up Auckland motorway

More details are emerging about the terrifying incident on an Auckland motorway today.

00:40
The Labour leader and National leader tell Breakfast why voters should back them.

Watch: Bill English, Jacinda Ardern make final pitch for votes as tight election race draws to a close

The leaders tell Breakfast why voters should back them, as predictions continue over which party might secure NZ First's support.

02:09
This time last year Hawke's Bay was still reeling from a deadly campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North.

Election countdown: Water still key issue for voters in Hawke's Bay

This time last year Hawke's Bay was still reeling from a deadly campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North.

05:12
You need to be careful about what you do to avoid getting in hot water. Breakfast hears from an expert.

Video: What are the rules around what you can and can't post online on Election Day?

You need to be careful about what you do to avoid getting in hot water. Breakfast hears from an expert.

04:40
Parker caught up with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of preparation and press conferences for Sunday’s bout.

Video: Joseph Parker talks strategy, staredowns and scoring a KO ahead of WBO title defence against Hughie Fury

Parker chatted with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of prep and conferences for Sunday's bout.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 