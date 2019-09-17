Fuel pipeline rupture from Marsden Point to Auckland caused by digger, inquiry finds

Refining NZ has been cleared of any wrongdoing following a Government inquiry into the ruptured fuel pipeline from Marsden Point to Auckland in 2017.

The incident caused massive disruption, cost millions of dollars and meant more than 100 flights had to be cancelled - stopping the supply of fuels into Auckland for 10 days.

The inquiry found the rupture was caused by a digger looking for swamp kauri.

Among its recommendations, the inquiry called for urgent investment to improve the resiliency on the fuel pipeline, which it described as vulnerable.

It says the Government and the fuel industry must put together better plans to respond to any future incidents.

BP has said it is playing its part in ensuring Auckland's fuel resiliency.