TODAY |

Fuel pipeline rupture from Marsden Point to Auckland caused by digger, inquiry finds

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland

Refining NZ has been cleared of any wrongdoing following a Government inquiry into the ruptured fuel pipeline from Marsden Point to Auckland in 2017.

The incident caused massive disruption, cost millions of dollars and meant more than 100 flights had to be cancelled - stopping the supply of fuels into Auckland for 10 days.

The inquiry found the rupture was caused by a digger looking for swamp kauri.

Among its recommendations, the inquiry called for urgent investment to improve the resiliency on the fuel pipeline, which it described as vulnerable.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Government investigation will have the ability to compel oil companies to provide information. Source: 1 NEWS

It says the Government and the fuel industry must put together better plans to respond to any future incidents.

BP has said it is playing its part in ensuring Auckland's fuel resiliency.

In the response to the inquiry, BP said capacity is key in meeting resilience targets and it had already invested additional storage at the Wiri Oil Terminal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The rupture, along a pipeline from Marsden Point to Auckland, caused massive disruption in 2017. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:50

Fair Go: Courier companies promise to do better after struggling to use fancy new letterbox
00:43

Minister says 'we're not even close' to calling on crude oil reserves after attack on Saudi fields
07:57

Fair Go: The three year chase for a campervan sold, paid for but never delivered

Bad plumbing at retirement complex had nothing to do with resident's death - medical officer