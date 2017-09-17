Fuel pipeline damage: Govt was warned of vulnerability five years ago

A 2012 report warned the government Auckland Airport's fuel supply was vulnerable, but Prime Minister Bill English says it's still a private matter for the airline and fuel industries.

About 2000 passengers a day are having their flights disrupted after the single jet fuel pipeline to the country's biggest airport was damaged.

A report prepared for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment in 2012 warned the supply of jet fuel was vulnerable.

Such an outage would be at worst a one-in-100-year event, it calculated.

But it found building a second line was not a cost-effective, given flights could be diverted and some fuel could be trucked in.

"It is assumed that airlines would manage this shortfall by rationalising flights and bunkering fuel," the ministry replied.

"The government's overall position is that oil companies can and should manage the majority of domestic supply disruptions without its involvement."

MBIE said government-funded stockholding was not an acceptable way to reduce the risk because the cost was too high compared to the likelihood of a crisis.

But Air New Zealand said the government needed to do more to promote and plan a secure fuel supply at the time.