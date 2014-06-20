Fuel leak on Waikato road after tanker rolls

A fuel tanker has rolled on State Highway 32 south of Tokoroa this morning.

Hazmat truck

The driver is being treated for minor injuries by ambulance staff on the scene 15km south of Tokoroa.

A Fire Service spokesperson said the tanker rolled off the road and into a bank.

While the diesel that the tanker was carrying remains secure, fuel from the vehicle is leaking on to the road and a Hazmat truck is on its way, said the spokesperson.