Fuel discounter opening central Wellington outlet today

Hamiton-based fuel supplier Waitomo is opening it first central Wellington site today. 

Until now, Wellington residents have been paying some of the country's highest fuel prices, with some prices reaching $2.36 per litre. 

For the next 48 hours prices will be lower at the Tinakori station on Hutt Rd on all fuel grades. 

“Waitomo may be a small Kiwi-owned and operated company, but our arrival in the capital will create big waves in the local fuel market. Watch what a little competition and choice does to the price you pay at the pump from now on," says Waitomo managing director Jimmy Ormsby. 

In May a Waitomo fuel site was opened in Lower Hutt. The opening saw competitors dropping prices around the region. 

Seven Sharp talks with the boss of Waitomo Group. Source: Seven Sharp

Wellingtonians have long complained the lack of a fuel discounter has led to higher prices at the pump. 

The company has 60 sites around the country, with two more coming later this year in New Plymouth and Christchurch. 

The new store opens at midday. 

Wellington motorists are hoping the arrival of Waitomo will mean lower petrol prices in the capital. Source: 1 NEWS
