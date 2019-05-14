Fuel discounter opening central Wellington outlet today

Hamiton-based fuel supplier Waitomo is opening it first central Wellington site today.

Until now, Wellington residents have been paying some of the country's highest fuel prices, with some prices reaching $2.36 per litre.

For the next 48 hours prices will be lower at the Tinakori station on Hutt Rd on all fuel grades.

“Waitomo may be a small Kiwi-owned and operated company, but our arrival in the capital will create big waves in the local fuel market. Watch what a little competition and choice does to the price you pay at the pump from now on," says Waitomo managing director Jimmy Ormsby.

In May a Waitomo fuel site was opened in Lower Hutt. The opening saw competitors dropping prices around the region.

Wellingtonians have long complained the lack of a fuel discounter has led to higher prices at the pump.

The company has 60 sites around the country, with two more coming later this year in New Plymouth and Christchurch.