Fuel crisis latest: Thirteen Z stations run out of 95 petrol as public servants urged to 'defer non-essential' air travel via Auckland

the story so far

  • A major fuel pipeline from Northland's Marsden Point refinery ruptured on Thursday, leading to fuel shortages at Auckland Airport.
  • Nearly 30 flights have been cancelled at Auckland Airport today due to the jet fuel shortage.
  • Thirteen Z stations now say they are out of 95 petrol in Auckland.
  • Air New Zealand are sending planes to different airports around the country to re-fuel for long haul flights out of Auckland.

Thirteen Z stations have now run out of 95 petrol in Auckland as the fuel crisis continues to worsen.

Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins says she’s been told fuel will start flowing to Wiri as early as next Sunday.
The news comes as public servants have today been officially urged by the Government to delay any non-essential air travel in and out of Auckland, as the jet fuel crisis lingers on.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment chief executive Carolyn Tremain said the decision was made to help resolve the situation as smoothly as possible, without adding extra burden on airlines.

"With the pressure on aviation fuel supplies, it is prudent the public sector does what it can to help the airlines and the fuel suppliers meet the challenges of the situation," Ms Tremain said.

Flights cancelled:

Nearly 30 flights have been cancelled at Auckland Airport today as the jet fuel shortage due to a ruptured pipeline continues, with petrol stations now also reporting supply problems.

Jonathan Hill says the public can be assured there won't be any significant fuel shortages.
Of the 28 cancelled flights, 22 are domestics flights and the six remaining are international flights.

"We strongly recommend people check their flight status before coming to the airport," an airport spokeswoman told 1 NEWS.

Air New Zealand estimates about 2000 of its customers will be affected each day by flight disruptions.

The company released a statement saying a Boeing 777-200 aircraft will operate to Wellington this afternoon with just the pilots on board in order to fill up and return to Auckland in preparation for further long haul operations.

Air New Zealand Chief Operations Integrity & Standards Officer Captain David Morgan says this is to accommodate declining supplies in the Pacific.

Petrol shortage: 

Z Energy have said that 13 of its Auckland petrol stations are out of 95 Premium petrol because of supply issues.

1 NEWS was told four of the affected Z stations are: Glen Park, Henderson Valley, Hunters Corner and Pukekohe.

The NZ Herald reports others include: Z Green Bay, Z Royal Oak, Z Highbrook, Z Massey, Z Waiuku, Z Sylvia Park, Z Manurewa, Z Kepa Rd and Z Takanini.

Z Energy is warning more stations could run out of high octane petrol in Auckland today.

Timeline for jet fuel pipeline repair:

Meanwhile, Refining NZ says it remains on track to have jet fuel flowing from the Marsden Point refinery to Wiri as early as Sunday.

Repairs to a pipeline leak that has disrupted jet fuel supplies to Auckland Airport are progressing on schedule, Refining NZ spokesman Greg McNeill says.

"We remain on track to deliver jet fuel into Wiri between midday Sunday the 24th and midday Tuesday the 26th," he says. 

Questions are being raised as to how such an incident could happen to such an important piece of infrastructure.
"Settling, recertification and transport to the airport for use takes another 30 hours"

The damage, 8km south of the Marsden Point refinery in Northland, was discovered last Thursday, but not made public until two days ago.

Copyright © TVNZ

 