Fuel company offers 'some relief' from record petrol prices with 12 cents off - but it's only temporary

Fuel company Gull says it's offering "some relief" from record high petrol prices, with 12 cents off per litre on all fuel from this morning until midday tomorrow.

This week we discuss the regional fuel tax, which combined with the National fuel tax will see Aucklanders paying 20 cents more a litre for petrol.

Last week, 91 octane petrol rose seven cents to just under $2.30 in Wellington and the South Island, beating the previous record high in 2013.

Gull has announced it's offering 12 cents off per litre across all fuel on its official discount day from 7am today until midday tomorrow.

"Kiwis have been feeling the impact of soaring global oil prices and a depreciating New Zealand dollar for weeks and now petrol prices have reached a record high," said Gull pricing analyst Rohan Mehta in a statement released this morning. 

The Road Transport Forum’s chief executive Ken Shirley said earlier this week it’s “not inconceivable” the record $2.30 price could go to $3 a litre in six to 12 months. 

Energy Minister Megan Woods said they want reassurances people are paying a fair price at the pump.
Last week 91 octane petrol rose seven cents to just under $2.30 in Wellington and the South Island.
Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.
