Fuel company offers 'some relief' from record petrol prices with 12 cents off - but it's only temporary

Fuel company Gull says it's offering "some relief" from record high petrol prices, with 12 cents off per litre on all fuel from this morning until midday tomorrow.

Source: 1 NEWS

Last week, 91 octane petrol rose seven cents to just under $2.30 in Wellington and the South Island, beating the previous record high in 2013.

Gull has announced it's offering 12 cents off per litre across all fuel on its official discount day from 7am today until midday tomorrow.

"Kiwis have been feeling the impact of soaring global oil prices and a depreciating New Zealand dollar for weeks and now petrol prices have reached a record high," said Gull pricing analyst Rohan Mehta in a statement released this morning.