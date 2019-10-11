'Frustration with rugby content' spurs DIY analysis show out of Tauranga shed

Two rugby fans have attracted a cult following for their DIY rugby analysis show which they say was spurred by frustration with other rugby content.

Seven Sharp reported The 1014 is filmed on a phone in a self-made studio in a Tauranga shed and has gained a following on YouTube.

The show was co-founded by rugby fans Steven Prescott and Irishman Gareth Dinnen.

Gareth had the idea to beef up the "code chat" he and Steven had over barbecues and share it with fans who were missing out.

Gareth though the analysis of New Zealand's national game wasn't cutting the mustard.

"I think the original idea grew out of a frustration with rugby content," he said.

He'd been speaking to an All Blacks analyst who said the game he's analysing is not the game people are talking about over barbecues.

"And I thought, 'Okay, so there's something here. If we can start translating what's going on in the professional game into barbecue speak we might be onto something'," Gareth said.

The two fans kicked their day jobs into touch and The 1014 was kicked off on YouTube. Initially it was from Gareth's garage, where carpet lined the walls for sound-proofing and the studio lights were the type road workers use.

Their audience grew, hungry for real rugby analysis, and the two presenters had to move their operation to another shed.

The secret of their success is that they're both rugby geeks.

"Because we're not former All Blacks we have the freedom to behave like fans. And that's a massive freedom," Gareth said.

Combine the two analysts and they work like Richie McCaw and Brian O'Driscoll, turning a barbecue dream into a rugby show with a cult following.

The show's title links both the former All Blacks Captain and former Ireland captain, Gareth explained.