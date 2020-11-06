TODAY |

Frustration as Kiwis unable to return home before Christmas as managed isolation rooms sit empty

Kiwis around the world are finding themselves unable to return home before Christmas, with New Zealand's quarantine facilities running at capacity.

Many 1 NEWS have spoken to say they're getting mixed messages from airlines, with some concerned around why so many isolation rooms are sitting empty.

Some of those affected include Suzy Kuper and Holly Dale, two New Zealanders on opposite sides of the world who are desperate to come home - but have been locked out.

Kuper said she’s stuck in Australia after multiple unsuccessful attempts to enter the managed isolation system.

“Here I am stuck on this side of the ditch with all my family on the other,” she said.

read more
New Zealand's Covid-19 managed Isolation facilties fully booked until Boxing Day

Dale, who’s in France, said she had booked a slot in September.

“Why is there not some sort of allocation for people that did that?” she said.

While many others remaining overseas, the pair can book flights home, but with quarantine facilities full, they’re unable to return to New Zealand.

On Tuesday, the Government made it compulsory for incoming travellers to pre-book their isolation stay. However, there are no rooms available until Boxing Day, on December 26.

Sol3 Mio star Pene Pati last night explained on TVNZ’s Seven Sharp how Covid-19 cut his overseas tour short.

“I can no longer be here but I can’t be there, either,” he said. “I’m stuck in transit.”

Pati has since found a room in New Zealand after a travel agent said a client would not be flying.

Questions have since been raised as to why, after 291 rooms at 32 quarantine facilities across the nation were left empty.

Those in charge of the facilities said rooms must be kept empty for deep cleaning and in case there are unexpected arrivals, such as deportees.

They also said while they are working as best they can with airlines, the flight schedules are constantly changing.

“I’m hoping that the minister will see sense and that they will find a way to get New Zealanders living in Australia home for Christmas,” Kuper said.

