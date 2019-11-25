Frustrating day for Auckland rail commuters after truck hits rail bridge

Train users faced delays today in Auckland with network control issues compounding an earlier incident where a truck hit a rail overbridge.

Train lines were halted on the Western Line this morning after a truck hit a rail bridge on Titirangi Road between Margan Avenue and Great North Road about 8am. Most services have now resumed.

The road was blocked in both directions while the vehicle was removed and the bridge is inspected.

The scene of the crash in Auckland's New Lynn. Source: Christine Brown/Supplied

The driver sustained moderate injuries and is was take to Waitakere Hospital.

Auckland Transport also said just before 11am that a "network control matter" is impacted all other rail lines.

"Trains across the network are delayed or cancelled due to a network control matter," they said on Twitter.

"It is unknown when normal service will resume."

The inspection of the rail bridge was to be undertaken by KiwiRail.