Frustrated MS sufferer denied MIQ exemption, but friend with same condition allowed to isolate at home

Two women with the same disease and same medical treatment plans say they can’t understand why one of them was granted an MIQ exemption and the other was declined.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tauranga woman Karen Taylor has had multiple sclerosis, a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord, since 1996 but says lately it’s gotten much worse, affecting her ability to walk and see.

She’s booked to undergo HSCT treatment at Clinica Ruiz, in Mexico, in May. The treatment involves intense chemotherapy which aims to stop damage by wiping out and then regrowing the immune system, using the patient’s stem cells. It isn’t available in New Zealand.

“Because I’ll be having two or three weeks of chemotherapy I’ll be left with no immune system. I’ll be really, really sick,” Taylor says.

Because of her reduced immunity, Taylor’s hematologist, neurologist and GP have all recommended she isolates at home on her return to New Zealand, rather than in an MIQ facility alongside potential Covid-19 cases. Her application for an MIQ exemption was declined in February, something she says is “gutting”.

“It's definitely stressful, it's taken a toll on me, I’ve had lots of tears... really anxious.”

Taylor’s friend Lee Merritt, also from Tauranga, has MS and was treated at Clinica Ruiz late last year.



She says after months of trying, her MIQ exemption was granted, and she was able to isolate at home with a carer in November.



She says there was no risk to the community in doing so, as she had a security escort from the airport, the gates to her property were locked behind her, and she had regular random checks from police, as well as daily calls from nurses.

Lee Merritt receiving a Covid-19 test while isolating at home. Source: Supplied

“We were no risk to New Zealand at all,” Merritt says.

Merritt says there’s “no way” she would have been able to spend two weeks alone in MIQ while recovering from the HSCT treatment.

“I wouldn't have coped at all - you're so, so weak and you’re sick. Going to the toilet and having to pull yourself off the toilet, you’re so unstable on your feet. If you fall, it's dangerous.”

In a letter to Taylor earlier this month, the MIQ team told her medical needs “can be met in an isolation facility,” and she’d be assessed by a nurse on arrival.

The team member said while MIQ can provide assistance for one to two hours, “we are not able to provide around the clock care”.

The letter assured her she would be placed in an MIQ facility close to Auckland City Hospital but couldn’t say which one “as this is only finalised 48 hours in advance and depends on availability at your time of arrival.”

Lee Merritt receiving treatment at Clinica Ruiz in Mexico. Source: Supplied

Taylor says she’d hoped to get a room with a balcony for fresh air, as she’s unable to leave her room to go to the hotel courtyard.

“We cannot guarantee you will be allocated a room with a balcony as these facilities are limited” the letter said.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) told 1 NEWS Taylor and Merritt’s cases have been treated differently because MIQ was “unable to meet” Taylor's needs at the time she applied.

“Managed isolation facilities are equipped to handle most medical needs, unless hospital admission is required… A comprehensive plan will be developed to support Ms Taylor in her room and meet her dietary requirements.”

When asked if MIQ will reassess Taylor’s case, MIQ said her situation “can be reassessed at any time, prior to entering managed isolation, or while she is in managed isolation, if her medical circumstances change.”