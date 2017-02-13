'Frustrated and angry' - Auckland-bound Jetstar passengers left high and dry in Dunedin after fault grounds plane

More than 100 Jetstar passengers have been stranded in Dunedin overnight after their flight to Auckland was cancelled, with one passenger describing the episode as a "fiasco".

A mechanical fault grounded flight 284 in the afternoon but it took until almost midnight for upset passengers to be told they weren't able to fly.

Passenger Alistair Russell told 1 NEWS he's far from pleased with the situation.

"Frustrated and reasonably angry about a seven hour fiasco last night," said Mr Russell.

"Sitting on a plane for two hours last night being told that someone in Australia is going to assess the safety of a plane seemed utterly bizarre and ridiculous to me.

"Incompetence would be a polite way of describing what's been going on and I'll be avoiding Jetstar in the future."

The flight is scheduled to depart this afternoon, almost 24 hours after its original departure time.