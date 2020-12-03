TODAY |

Fruit and veggie company team up with growers for charity distributing produce to those in need

Source:  1 NEWS

Not having enough to eat is a real issue for many households and it's only been compounded by Covid-19, yet it's estimated over $800 million dollars worth of food goes to waste each year.

Now, T&G Fresh are teaming up with growers to create the charity Fairgrow, which helps distribute fruit and vegetables to the Kiwis who need it most.

NZ Food Network chief executive Gavin Findlay told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp the produce “makes a huge difference” to families struggling as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The need out there is obviously exacerbated with the Covid environment,” he said.

“The amount of products that we receive and distribute throughout New Zealand really makes a difference on the plates of those that are actually struggling to help themselves food-wise for whatever that reason may be."

Findlay said the charity works with an “extensive network of food hubs”, including “the Salvation Army, City Missions, iwi centres and food rescue organisations, who in turn work with about five to 600 frontline organisations”.

“They’ve got their finger on the pulse of their communities as to who really needs what, and so our main job is to get that bulk surplus produce through our network, right out into the frontline where they can actually make a real difference.”

