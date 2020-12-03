Fruit and veggie company team up with growers for charity distributing produce to those in need

Not having enough to eat is a real issue for many households and it's only been compounded by Covid-19, yet it's estimated over $800 million dollars worth of food goes to waste each year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Now, T&G Fresh are teaming up with growers to create the charity Fairgrow, which helps distribute fruit and vegetables to the Kiwis who need it most.

NZ Food Network chief executive Gavin Findlay told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp the produce “makes a huge difference” to families struggling as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.



“The need out there is obviously exacerbated with the Covid environment,” he said.



“The amount of products that we receive and distribute throughout New Zealand really makes a difference on the plates of those that are actually struggling to help themselves food-wise for whatever that reason may be."