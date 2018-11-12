Fruit and vegetable prices spike, with kiwifruit hitting all-time high

Food prices fell for the third consecutive month in December as cheaper groceries and drinks offset a sharp rise in fresh fruit and vegetables.

Official numbers show prices fell 0.2 percent on the previous month.

Grocery prices fell one percent as a group, driven by such items as chips, biscuits, some dairy and meat products, and soft drinks.

The biggest price rises were fruit and vegetables, especially kiwifruit, which hit a record high average price of more than $8.20 a kilogram, nearly double the price the year before .

Annual food inflation remained at 2.4 percent.