TODAY |

Fruit and vegetable prices spike, with kiwifruit hitting all-time high

Source: 

Food prices fell for the third consecutive month in December as cheaper groceries and drinks offset a sharp rise in fresh fruit and vegetables.

Source: 1 NEWS

Official numbers show prices fell 0.2 percent on the previous month.

Grocery prices fell one percent as a group, driven by such items as chips, biscuits, some dairy and meat products, and soft drinks.

The biggest price rises were fruit and vegetables, especially kiwifruit, which hit a record high average price of more than $8.20 a kilogram, nearly double the price the year before .

Annual food inflation remained at 2.4 percent.

Food prices make up about a fifth of the overall inflation rate.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:36
Aussie television host shut down after bizarre rant about Jacinda Ardern's Queensland holiday
2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck shocked by size of junior athletes at US training facility
3
Five more contestants revealed for debut of The Bachelorette NZ
4
Gable Tostee's Tinder date calls police after 'uncomfortable' experience
5
Police confirm they attempted to pull body from water two days after Whakaari/White Island eruption
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person dead after Invercargill crash

Sixty employees at Waikato sawmill hear of job losses on holidays

Ancestral pou at Auckland beach vandalised with 'disgusting' swastika

00:44

Name suppression lapses for man charged over shooting at busy Napier park