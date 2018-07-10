Frozen veges associated with nine listeria deaths overseas are being recalled in NZ

Greenyard Frozen UK is recalling a range of frozen vegetables, associated with 47 cases of listeria and nine deaths overseas.

Bell Farms brand Steam Veggies carrot, corn, and broccoli (450g) being recalled. Source: Ministry for Primary Industries

All batches of Bell Farms brand Steam Veggies carrot, corn, and broccoli are being recalled.

There have been no reports of associated illness in New Zealand, said Ministry for Primary Industries food compliance services group manager Melinda Sando.

The Bell Farms product is imported from Belgium, and sold frozen in a 450g plastic bag in Countdown, SuperValue and FreshChoice supermarkets throughout New Zealand. The recall covers all dates.

"Frozen vegetables generally pose no risk if cooked correctly before eating. Cooking frozen veggies before eating them is particularly important if you are in one of the more vulnerable groups that include the elderly, pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems," Ms Sando said.

"If you're in this group, you need to take more care to cook the product properly and not eat it frozen," she said.

"This is a good reminder that bugs like listeria can be present in some foods without causing harm. People need to follow instructions on the label and observe good food safety practices to keep themselves safe."

Listeria may cause illness in pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

As always, these vulnerable groups should take particular care with food safety, Ms Sando said.

If you have medical concerns contact your healthcare professional, she said.