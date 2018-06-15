 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Frozen Pūhā smoothie anyone? Iwi-run business takes top food award

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Kūmara, pūhā, kawakawa and rewarewa honey could soon be regular ingredients in your morning smoothie thanks to award-winning Māori superfood business, Kaitahi.

Leoni Matoe and Pete Abraham check on the puha at the Kii Tahi plant nursery in Patea.

Leoni Matoe and Pete Abraham check on the puha at the Kii Tahi plant nursery in Patea.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

The south Taranaki business received top prize at the Fine Food New Zealand Innovation Awards for its frozen smoothie droplets that are added to liquid.

Kaitahi's business development manager Leonie Matoe told Morning Report the idea for the came from the desire to innovate traditional Māori foods.

"In 2015, there was a collective group within our iwi, Ngā Rauru Kītahi, that got together and wanted to contribute something positive in terms of economic development in our region," she said.

"We also wanted to create something that was in harmony with our values, with our environment and highlighted who we are and where we are from."

Ms Matoe said Kaitahi products mixed New Zealand native plant foods with fruits, vegetables and seeds and are turned into frozen droplets.

"The trends that we could see with superfoods, that we could have an impact by introducing the notion of native superfoods, because for us our food is our medicine."

"This venture allows us to innovate with our tradition and deliver these foods in contemporary form."

Ms Matoe said Kaitahi had cautiously entered the market by initially only selling through food trade shows to ensure it could cope with demand when sourcing ingredients.

"We are currently organising a second production run and we expect to be able to stock in speciality stores and selected metropolitan cafes."

She was elated by the win as the award provided support which will help Kaitahi to continue to meet demand, she said.

Over the next year, Ms Matoe said Kaitahi will look at selling its products in like-minded stores with a similar value alignment.

"Certainly in the future, three to five years, we want to have this in arms reach of every family and we also have our eye on exports. So it's very, very exciting for us."

Related

Food and Drink

Taranaki

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:09
1
Police say at least five people were killed in the devastating crash on State Highway 3.

Update: Six people die in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old in critical condition

2
Sue Chetwin says the five per cent rise in domestic fares taking effect this week should be a reminder to people that alternatives exist.

Air New Zealand fined $15 million for its part in global airfreight price fixing cartel

01:50
3
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

Most read story: 'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

4

Live Stream: Round two for Judith Collins and Phil Twyford following yesterday's question time clash over foreign investment

02:02
5
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

01:18
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Freezing as far north as Auckland, with some more frosty weather to come

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


00:09
Police say at least five people were killed in the devastating crash on State Highway 3.

Update: Six people die in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old in critical condition

There were four people in each vehicle when they collided head-on near Waverley race course.


02:55
Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.

World Cup Chat: Hola, me llamo Jack Tame – all aboard the Messi express

Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.

02:27
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

The temperature overnight last night in Auckland dropped to two degrees, with many other regions dropping to just below freezing.

02:21
Hawaii politician Doug Chin took his opposition to President Donald Trump’s ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Politician who challenged President Trump's travel ban says: 'I'll be on right side of history'

Hawaii's Doug Chin spoke to 1 NEWS before the landmark court decision.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 