Frosty start for South Island, parts of North Island

A layer of frost has coated much of the country this morning.

Frost after on the winter solstice. (file photo) Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

MetService said that clear skies and overnight temperatures would mean frosts were likely across much of the South Island and parts of the lower central North Island this morning.

Wellingtonians woke to a rare frost and a temperature of 1.7°C, with -3° in Upper Hutt and -1° in Kāpiti.

It was a frosty start down south too with -3.2° for Christchurch, -3.1° in Queenstown and -0.5° in Nelson.

The sudden drop in temperatures coincided with yesterday's winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the Southern Hemisphere.

MetService said weather for Friday would be mainly fine and dry throughout the country, if cold.