Frosty, fog-covered start to the morning as temperatures dip well below zero degrees for parts of the country

Most of the country has woken to a frosty, fog-covered start to the morning as many areas dropped to well below zero today.

Wet weather

In Auckland, temperatures dipped to almost -1C, but the coldest-hit was in Waiouru, in Ruapehu, which came in at -7.3C, Stuff reports.

"[Waiouru] was colder even than Mount Cook, which got to negative seven," MetService meteorologist Claire Flynn said.

The second and third coldest was St Arnaud, in the Tasman, and Pukaki, in Canterbury, at -6.4C.

In Auckland, the coldest temperatures overnight were Papakura's Ardmore Airport, which dipped to -9C, and Whenuapai, which came in at -8C.

Meanwhile, Auckland Airport dropped down to 1.1C.

In Hamilton, temperatures dipped to -2.1C, while the capital reached temperatures of 4.7C.

Over in the South Island, Christchurch dropped down to -3.5C, while Dunedin came in at 4.6C.

"Quite extensive" fog was seen over Auckland, the Waikato, Taupō and many of the valleys in the North Island.

MetService expects many South Island valleys to also be blanketed with fog.

The frigid weather isn't expected to improve for some parts of the country tomorrow.

An active front has been forecast to move north across the country, bringing with it heavy rain, gales and the possibility of thunder for the central North Island and western parts of the South Island.

A Severe Weather Watch has been issued for the affected areas.