 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Frosty, fog-covered start to the morning as temperatures dip well below zero degrees for parts of the country

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Most of the country has woken to a frosty, fog-covered start to the morning as many areas dropped to well below zero today.

Wet weather

In Auckland, temperatures dipped to almost -1C, but the coldest-hit was in Waiouru, in Ruapehu, which came in at -7.3C, Stuff reports.

"[Waiouru] was colder even than Mount Cook, which got to negative seven," MetService meteorologist Claire Flynn said.

The second and third coldest was St Arnaud, in the Tasman, and Pukaki, in Canterbury, at -6.4C.

In Auckland, the coldest temperatures overnight were Papakura's Ardmore Airport, which dipped to -9C, and Whenuapai, which came in at -8C.

Meanwhile, Auckland Airport dropped down to 1.1C.

In Hamilton, temperatures dipped to -2.1C, while the capital reached temperatures of 4.7C.

Over in the South Island, Christchurch dropped down to -3.5C, while Dunedin came in at 4.6C.

"Quite extensive" fog was seen over Auckland, the Waikato, Taupō and many of the valleys in the North Island.

MetService expects many South Island valleys to also be blanketed with fog.

The frigid weather isn't expected to improve for some parts of the country tomorrow.

An active front has been forecast to move north across the country, bringing with it heavy rain, gales and the possibility of thunder for the central North Island and western parts of the South Island.

A Severe Weather Watch has been issued for the affected areas.


Related

Wellington

Weather News

Christchurch and Canterbury

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:59
1

John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

2

One person seriously injured after being shot in Invercargill

00:17
3
When the replays hit the big screen, the Mt Smart crowd were quick to point out the pass.

Watch: Was this forward? Warriors robbed in final minutes after controversial final pass sets up Sharks' game-winning try

4
For Aucklanders, it comes on top of the regional fuel tax, which kicks in on Sunday.

Auckland drivers queue for fuel ahead of tax

02:33
5
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Waverley 'devastated' by crash that killed four of its residents

For Aucklanders, it comes on top of the regional fuel tax, which kicks in on Sunday.

Auckland drivers queue for fuel ahead of tax

From tomorrow, they will pay an 11.5-cent-a-litre regional fuel tax which will be used to improve local roads.

One person seriously injured after being shot in Invercargill

The Armed Offenders Squad were seen in the area around Kelvin St.

Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

Domestic abuse organisation calls violence in the home a 'national emergency'

The comments come after Turiarangi Tai was sentenced to at least 17 years' jail for killing girlfriend Chozyn Koroheke with a shotgun.

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Waverley 'devastated' by crash that killed four of its residents

The South Taranaki mayor was in Waverley yesterday to offer support to locals following the horrific two-car crash on Wednesday.

Tourist at airport (file picture).

Thirty-five domestic flights cancelled, 30 delayed following heavy fog at Auckland Airport

A fog restriction was put in place at 7.36am today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 