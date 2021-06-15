Frontline healthcare workers' vehicles stolen from Auckland hospitals

The cars of Auckland’s frontline healthcare workers are being targeted by thieves, with at least six cars reported stolen outside two hospitals in the past week.

Signage for the entrance to Auckland City Hospital, New Zealand. Source: istock.com

Three vehicles were reported stolen from Auckland Hospital car parks yesterday, police say, while three vehicles had been stolen from Middlemore Hospital since Wednesday last week. Cars have also been broken into and smashed up.

One nurse who works at Auckland Hospital told the NZ Herald her car was stolen yesterday, while her friend's car was stolen last week and still hadn't been found. She said it was "distressing", especially amid the Covid outbreak.

"We are busy saving lives in the hospital and we would not expect this to happen to us frontline workers during this time," one of the nurses told the Herald.

Another nurse said she had seen three vehicles with windows smashed in.

Image of essential workers car broken into during Auckland lockdown. Source: Supplied

Police say one man has been arrested over a car break-in on Grafton’s Parkfield Terrace, near Auckland Hospital. He'll be appearing in the Auckland District Court today.

Meanwhile, two of the vehicles stolen from Middlemore Hospital have been involved in police chases, one of which happened over the weekend in Waitemata which saw four youths taken into custody.

Another of the stolen vehicles was involved in a police chase in Papakura on Thursday night.

Auckland’s DHB says they’re aware of reports of some vehicle thefts and break-ins at Auckland Hospital, and are upping security.

“We’re really disappointed for our people whose vehicles have been stolen or damaged.

“We have increased security patrols at our sites and are working closely with NZ Police who are investigating.